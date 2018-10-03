back
Grauer's gorillas could become the 1st gorilla subspecies to go extinct
They're the biggest of their kind, and the most endangered too. Meet Grauer's gorillas.
10/03/2018 6:03 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 12:09 PM
- 192.8k
- 1.6k
- 19
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
15 comments
Arvi A.10/30/2018 01:05
Gorilla, nature!! Love!!
Emil S.10/28/2018 12:46
Pitty ,they are soules just like us !
Amy C.10/18/2018 06:04
we got to save you!!!
Igran A.10/17/2018 23:01
Huresahk
Igran A.10/17/2018 23:00
Hhhhh
Mahmut Ç.10/15/2018 10:35
Hesap sormak isteyen ne mutlu Türküm diye daglara yazi yazdiracagini okullarda adımızı okutacak diye bir yalaka vardı aynı ona benziyor
Mohamed A.10/11/2018 09:14
مو نكى
Miles S.10/08/2018 07:21
Hunt for their meat? Why don't they go hunt terrorist for meat, it'll be much better.
Martin D.10/07/2018 19:37
☕😃
Robiul A.10/07/2018 14:44
Tsugrdhu
Robiul A.10/07/2018 14:44
Led hsir
Vicki G.10/05/2018 14:20
Cannibalism if you ask me! Ignorant humans once again!
Maureen T.10/05/2018 09:50
More greed before compassion!
Douglas A.10/03/2018 17:20
Other candidates Trump may nominate for the court...
Steven D.10/03/2018 12:28
The world will be a poorer place for their loss.🙁