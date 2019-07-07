back

Greenpeace is trying to save endangered leatherback turtles

Saving the world's largest turtle. This is the mission that these scientists are carrying out with Greenpeace France.

07/07/2019 6:43 AM
19 comments

  • Michael A.
    07/08/2019 09:35

    Thank u for sending

  • Alamelu R.
    07/07/2019 05:33

    Does fixing the cameras hurt them?!

  • Frances C.
    07/06/2019 20:12

    Start applying HUGE Fines to the commercial fishing industry and cruise ships. Maybe they will be more careful about how they discard and handle their equipment . Cruise ships dump their trash over the side . Folks need to RESPECT ALL WATERS . OCEANS , LAKES, RIVERS , STREAMS. ETC.

  • Milton J.
    07/06/2019 19:15

    💚 Eu amo Demais ( I love too much ) 🐢 Beautiful

  • Alex S.
    07/06/2019 17:55

    Meanwhile, not the largest turtle https://www.thinkinghumanity.com/2019/05/the-last-female-yangtze-giant-softshell-turtle-passed-away.html?m=1

  • Natalie M.
    07/06/2019 12:21

    I just saw one nesting in Grenada. It was awesome.

  • Gary B.
    07/05/2019 19:22

    Beautiful

  • Jijo J.
    07/05/2019 13:07

    👌

  • Linda H.
    07/05/2019 12:34

    👌

  • Noeleen A.
    07/05/2019 10:26

    Saving these majestic creatures is so important to the environment 💕

  • אבנר-שמשון י.
    07/05/2019 08:36

    קטעי וידאו מרתקים

  • אבנר-שמשון י.
    07/05/2019 08:35

    fascinating nature videos

  • Muhammad S.
    07/05/2019 08:27

    Bonne chance à tous

  • Lidija K.
    07/05/2019 08:02

    👍

  • Prasad M.
    07/05/2019 07:27

    धन्यवाद, स्वागतच आहे🙏

  • Zulkefli A.
    07/05/2019 07:22

    💪

  • Gerard R.
    07/05/2019 06:52

    As a top fan. I approve of this.

  • Anil K.
    07/05/2019 06:50

    Wow beautiful

  • Taipan S.
    07/05/2019 06:45

    Good