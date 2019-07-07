back
Greenpeace is trying to save endangered leatherback turtles
Saving the world's largest turtle. This is the mission that these scientists are carrying out with Greenpeace France.
07/07/2019 6:43 AM
19 comments
Michael A.07/08/2019 09:35
Thank u for sending
Alamelu R.07/07/2019 05:33
Does fixing the cameras hurt them?!
Frances C.07/06/2019 20:12
Start applying HUGE Fines to the commercial fishing industry and cruise ships. Maybe they will be more careful about how they discard and handle their equipment . Cruise ships dump their trash over the side . Folks need to RESPECT ALL WATERS . OCEANS , LAKES, RIVERS , STREAMS. ETC.
Milton J.07/06/2019 19:15
💚 Eu amo Demais ( I love too much ) 🐢 Beautiful
Alex S.07/06/2019 17:55
Meanwhile, not the largest turtle https://www.thinkinghumanity.com/2019/05/the-last-female-yangtze-giant-softshell-turtle-passed-away.html?m=1
Natalie M.07/06/2019 12:21
I just saw one nesting in Grenada. It was awesome.
Gary B.07/05/2019 19:22
Beautiful
Jijo J.07/05/2019 13:07
👌
Linda H.07/05/2019 12:34
👌
Noeleen A.07/05/2019 10:26
Saving these majestic creatures is so important to the environment 💕
אבנר-שמשון י.07/05/2019 08:36
קטעי וידאו מרתקים
אבנר-שמשון י.07/05/2019 08:35
fascinating nature videos
Muhammad S.07/05/2019 08:27
Bonne chance à tous
Lidija K.07/05/2019 08:02
👍
Prasad M.07/05/2019 07:27
धन्यवाद, स्वागतच आहे🙏
Zulkefli A.07/05/2019 07:22
💪
Gerard R.07/05/2019 06:52
As a top fan. I approve of this.
Anil K.07/05/2019 06:50
Wow beautiful
Taipan S.07/05/2019 06:45
Good