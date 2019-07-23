Greta Thunberg Calls Out Climate Change Deniers in French Parliament
"There is no middle ground when it comes to the climate and ecological emergency." Climate activist Greta Thunberg has a strong message to politicians who treat climate science as fiction. 🌎
"Guru of the Apocalypse"
Ahead of her speech to a group of MPs, conservative and far-right lawmakers hurled insults and said they would shun the 16-year-old, who has inspired a global network of young climate protesters. Invited by a cross-party group of politicians, Thunberg and several other children spoke to a French parliamentary committee meeting and later watched from the public gallery as parliament voted on a controversial EU-Canada trade agreement. “It’s almost like you don’t even know these numbers exist. As if you haven’t even read the latest IPCC report, on which much of the future of our civilization is depending,” Thunberg speaks out.
Two leading MPs for the conservative Les Republicans party of former President Nicolas Sarkozy had called Thunberg a “guru of the apocalypse”, “Nobel prize of fear” and other insults. One of them called on fellow MPs to boycott her speech. Recent months have seen millions of young people worldwide walk out of school on Fridays to back Thunberg’s demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions. Thunberg began a climate protest outside the Swedish parliament last August. The Fridays for Future school strike movement has since spread to more than 100 countries. A European MP for the far-right Rassemblement National said it was wrong to bring in “the Joan of Arc of climate change” while parliament is voting on the EU-Canada trade deal”.
Green activists have criticized the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) saying it undermines the European Union’s social and ecological regulations by importing products made under conditions that would not be allowed in Europe. Parliament approved the CETA agreement with a relatively small majority of 266 to 213 votes, with 69 MPS of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance either abstaining or voting against it. The alliance has a total of 349 seats in the 577-seat parliament.
Brut.
- 213.4k
- 476
- 52
37 comments
Emma R.07/30/2019 21:39
❤️❤️❤️
Jeanette L.07/27/2019 09:51
Rädda gammelskogarna också, de binder koldioxid i rötterna, vad händer när dessa träd huggs ner? Släpps all koldioxid ut igen som finns i rötterna sedan några hundra år?
Richard P.07/27/2019 01:59
the problem with kids is they will beleive anything and the climate alarmist will say anything to get the money and power they want..
Shara D.07/26/2019 20:55
Amazing
Tony W.07/26/2019 18:24
if some was to say elephants could fly you all ways going to get some clowns be leave every thing said sorry dumbo not true little girl
Annika A.07/26/2019 16:52
Greta är klokare än alla politiker tillsammans!❤️
Lennart N.07/26/2019 16:48
Greta! 👍👍🥰🥰
Eva M.07/25/2019 17:50
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Maria V.07/25/2019 10:59
Heja dej Greta 👍🤗
Syeda I.07/25/2019 09:46
Climate change makes me not want to have kids but Greta makes me want to have a kid thinking they maybe the only answer.
Steve H.07/25/2019 07:04
Depends of where they get their information. Dig for the truth, or just listen to those who have a hand in the money jar that will profit from the changing of the society. Know lots of people getting rich passing false information on climate change. Most likely we will all die of RoundUp poisoning before anyone feels a change in the environment.
Julia F.07/25/2019 05:57
GIRL I LOVE YOU. This chick has more sense then a majority of politicians.
Judie A.07/24/2019 22:37
Anyone who has negative comments, where is your nomination for the nobel peace prize?
Virginia M.07/24/2019 16:39
Read the holy bible, Revelation 1- 22 this will explain global warming. This world is going to be burned with fire!! Science is not the answer,God is the answer!!!!
Melanie H.07/24/2019 15:54
I don't take advice from children ever.
Shelly R.07/24/2019 13:40
I admire this girl for her determination. I'm curious who she'll be in 5 years though, as I fear the slow moving wheel of politics will have ground her down to a nub :-(
Michal C.07/24/2019 11:48
Give me 6 infinity stones and I will fix climat issue ;)
Nehcul S.07/24/2019 11:40
Nobody cares until their house get flooded, catches fire , get swallowed up by sinking land , drought , harsher weather... OK I'm done it's official humans are idiots...😒✌🏾
Samus R.07/24/2019 10:34
Yet she has no opinion on CETA, which was voted that very afternoon. Makes sense.
Mary A.07/24/2019 06:19
Strong Powered Save our Planet