Greta Thunberg Calls Out Climate Change Deniers in French Parliament

Ahead of her speech to a group of MPs, conservative and far-right lawmakers hurled insults and said they would shun the 16-year-old, who has inspired a global network of young climate protesters. Invited by a cross-party group of politicians, Thunberg and several other children spoke to a French parliamentary committee meeting and later watched from the public gallery as parliament voted on a controversial EU-Canada trade agreement. “It’s almost like you don’t even know these numbers exist. As if you haven’t even read the latest IPCC report, on which much of the future of our civilization is depending,” Thunberg speaks out.

Two leading MPs for the conservative Les Republicans party of former President Nicolas Sarkozy had called Thunberg a “guru of the apocalypse”, “Nobel prize of fear” and other insults. One of them called on fellow MPs to boycott her speech. Recent months have seen millions of young people worldwide walk out of school on Fridays to back Thunberg’s demands for urgent action from governments to curb carbon emissions. Thunberg began a climate protest outside the Swedish parliament last August. The Fridays for Future school strike movement has since spread to more than 100 countries. A European MP for the far-right Rassemblement National said it was wrong to bring in “the Joan of Arc of climate change” while parliament is voting on the EU-Canada trade deal”.

Green activists have criticized the EU-Canada Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) saying it undermines the European Union’s social and ecological regulations by importing products made under conditions that would not be allowed in Europe. Parliament approved the CETA agreement with a relatively small majority of 266 to 213 votes, with 69 MPS of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance either abstaining or voting against it. The alliance has a total of 349 seats in the 577-seat parliament.

