back
Greta Thunberg's latest message for world leaders
"Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders." Greta Thunberg called out world leaders — again — while speaking at the Youth4Climate event in Italy...
09/28/2021 7:58 PM
And even more
- 3:57
"Perdí la pierna, no la vida”: la historia de Andreyna
- 1:00
"Bla, bla, bla": Greta Thunberg a los líderes mundiales
- 3:45
La sordera no impide a estos jóvenes a bailar
- 4:25
Si quisiera abortar en el mundo...
- 3:15
El coche que voló entre dos ciudades
- 8:28
R.Kelly: el mayor depredador sexual del mundo del pop
979 comments
Debz M.3 hours
blah blah blah
Praveen K.5 hours
The only person who took action was Modi ji. Result - Petrol is above 100. Earth saved from pollution. Well done Modi ji. If not you, then who else?😀
መሐመድ ጃ.6 hours
بلا بلا بلا
Marlene-Frank H.6 hours
She’s an inspiring young lady and will get far in life. ❤️
Sofiul I.7 hours
👏👏
Sudeep V.7 hours
Armin Van Buren can make a Nice trance track Outta this 🤣
Muhammed B.7 hours
Shut up blah blah
Aniyeri S.8 hours
Nonsense
Mainul H.9 hours
Brave girl Can call her future leader ☝️
Sultan A.10 hours
You telling the truth blah blah blah go ahead blah blah blah
Dev R.11 hours
Fake environmentalist... Blah blah blah...
K W.11 hours
She is family of?
Arnab G.13 hours
Arey padhai karlo Thora.
Led D.14 hours
Funded for a political agenda...
Clinton J.14 hours
All these people are making laugh emotes on this and peoples responses towards what she is saying. This isn't some joke... the whole world is on the brink of collapse. Its not just climate justice, its carbon overload, ocean filled with waste of plastic, oil and toxic waste, oxygen deficiency from lack of trees and moss. The world won't make it to 2100 if people don't act. The rich don't care about this planet and I can complete see them finding a new resourceful planet and living there and letting the rest of us or our children, children's children die.
Muhammad U.15 hours
Greta
Dipankar D.17 hours
Defender of the earth 🌍
Pradeep K.20 hours
You too are doing blah blah blah. You are not different than so called climate saver
Carren D.21 hours
Reading so many hate comments I feel bad about the child. Anyone can criticize but not everyone can have the courage to step up and inspire change. Seeing people there supporting her in that event. She's already doing something. Changing habits of the youth. People her age who will suffer more drastically than we do now. I feel so bad for the children. We're already suffering now, islands sinking until non-existent, extreme weather conditions, and bushfires here and there. These kids are so pitiful they are crying for their future. They can't do it now but they are calling out for help, to people who can help and create action.
Neil P.a day
comments dekh