Greta Thunberg's latest message for world leaders

"Blah, blah, blah. This is all we hear from our so-called leaders." Greta Thunberg called out world leaders — again — while speaking at the Youth4Climate event in Italy...

09/28/2021 7:58 PM

979 comments

  • Debz M.
    3 hours

    blah blah blah

  • Praveen K.
    5 hours

    The only person who took action was Modi ji. Result - Petrol is above 100. Earth saved from pollution. Well done Modi ji. If not you, then who else?😀

  • መሐመድ ጃ.
    6 hours

    بلا بلا بلا

  • Marlene-Frank H.
    6 hours

    She’s an inspiring young lady and will get far in life. ❤️

  • Sofiul I.
    7 hours

    👏👏

  • Sudeep V.
    7 hours

    Armin Van Buren can make a Nice trance track Outta this 🤣

  • Muhammed B.
    7 hours

    Shut up blah blah

  • Aniyeri S.
    8 hours

    Nonsense

  • Mainul H.
    9 hours

    Brave girl Can call her future leader ☝️

  • Sultan A.
    10 hours

    You telling the truth blah blah blah go ahead blah blah blah

  • Dev R.
    11 hours

    Fake environmentalist... Blah blah blah...

  • K W.
    11 hours

    She is family of?

  • Arnab G.
    13 hours

    Arey padhai karlo Thora.

  • Led D.
    14 hours

    Funded for a political agenda...

  • Clinton J.
    14 hours

    All these people are making laugh emotes on this and peoples responses towards what she is saying. This isn't some joke... the whole world is on the brink of collapse. Its not just climate justice, its carbon overload, ocean filled with waste of plastic, oil and toxic waste, oxygen deficiency from lack of trees and moss. The world won't make it to 2100 if people don't act. The rich don't care about this planet and I can complete see them finding a new resourceful planet and living there and letting the rest of us or our children, children's children die.

  • Muhammad U.
    15 hours

    Greta

  • Dipankar D.
    17 hours

    Defender of the earth 🌍

  • Pradeep K.
    20 hours

    You too are doing blah blah blah. You are not different than so called climate saver

  • Carren D.
    21 hours

    Reading so many hate comments I feel bad about the child. Anyone can criticize but not everyone can have the courage to step up and inspire change. Seeing people there supporting her in that event. She's already doing something. Changing habits of the youth. People her age who will suffer more drastically than we do now. I feel so bad for the children. We're already suffering now, islands sinking until non-existent, extreme weather conditions, and bushfires here and there. These kids are so pitiful they are crying for their future. They can't do it now but they are calling out for help, to people who can help and create action.

  • Neil P.
    a day

    comments dekh