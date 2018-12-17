back
Greta Thunberg's speech at the COP24
"You are not mature enough" Here is the powerful speech 15-year-old activist Greta Thunberg gave at the COP24.
Alan Y.09/22/2019 01:47
Let’s boycott the rich! Because of their greedy,the earth has to suffer with them! Let stop buying luxury stuff or support organisation that is destroying our own EARTH.
Piotrek K.09/17/2019 02:15
This girls is so brainwashed by the establishment it’s crazy! The Elite are using her!
Tina S.09/16/2019 22:25
Millions of blessings to u child. One voice can start an avalanche- keep going.
Dan N.08/05/2019 23:41
Children always speak the truth
Theresa C.07/25/2019 22:31
What a brilliant child !
Theresa C.07/25/2019 22:31
I love her !
Cameron S.07/23/2019 09:20
Is the sufferings of the many Which pay for the luxuries of the few
Tracy Y.05/18/2019 14:02
Fantastic speech!
Gabriela R.04/27/2019 11:52
Fanaticism Is Not Heroism ... We must also reflect on the fact that Thunberg is considered by many people to be a global hero. She has even been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. But is it really brave or enlightened to advocate a cause that has long enjoyed the status of conventional wisdom? To which one can only sadly hear widely disseminated public objections from the likes of President Trump, who is admittedly as clueless on the issue as the most religious alarmists are and who does not care about the outrage his remarks can cause? It is sad if this is what is taken for Nobel-worthy heroism these days. Countless Venezuelans risk their freedom, health, and lives every day. It is sad if this is what is taken for Nobel-worthy heroism these days. Countless Venezuelans, for instance, risk their freedom, health, and lives every day, protesting against the Maduro regime that has lost any semblance of connection to reality and plunged the formerly richest country in Latin America into the literal darkness of the pre-industrial age. It is people like them who should be invited to global fora to tell their tale. Them, not a girl from one of the richest and most comfortable countries on Earth who is in too much of a panic because she cannot make herself actually read up on the actual science about climate change and the real state of the potential solutions. The real problem with the climate change activist sensation Greta Thunberg is not that she is 16 years old. Rather, it is that she is a clueless fanatic who is considered brave and enlightened for promoting a cause that almost everyone agrees with without any study or reflection. And it is the duty of anyone who does not want clueless fanaticism to determine policies affecting billions to call it out as such.
Jan T.04/23/2019 02:18
What an amazing young lady!
Lauren M.04/18/2019 07:31
💔
Timothy L.03/27/2019 09:38
Fake news
Robert B.03/24/2019 13:23
Too bad it’s a hoax.
Dietmar S.03/19/2019 20:23
https://youtu.be/aSHa7NA7wK0
James C.03/12/2019 20:10
Well that's socialism for you
Pegge M.03/11/2019 16:28
Yes, you are the only one
Pegge M.03/11/2019 16:27
That girls got it going on
Alice T.03/11/2019 16:18
I cried all through her appeal to save our planet for her and her children. A Swedish child begging us to act before it is too late.
Antonio C.03/10/2019 19:55
Very Powerful & Truly Authentic... Must Watch for All😘
Alparslan E.02/23/2019 08:05
One of the most impressive speeches that i've ever heard.