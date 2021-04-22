back
Greta Thunberg's testimony to Congress on Earth Day
"You get away with it now, but sooner or later, people are going to realize what you have been doing all this time." Climate activist Greta Thunberg had a clear message for congressional leaders on Earth Day.
04/22/2021 6:52 PM
48 comments
Michalis C.30 minutes
Greta who? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Claudio S.30 minutes
Irritating like trump somehow with her attitude
Michael F.36 minutes
Robot
Ali R.37 minutes
Hål käften greta Du är en kokade slav
Mohammed R.39 minutes
Politicians: We are going zero emission from this very second. Greta: You gave robbed me of my...Say that!
Michael W.44 minutes
Greta, go back to school, your parents are nnot that smart and you really need to learn a bunch yourself.
Sayeed I.an hour
As the orange guy said, "Go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend. Chill, Greta, chill." 😬😂
Bea N.an hour
I only see anger in her, no love. She's full of hatred inside and out. What's her name again? Oh yeah, Ms. How Dare you.
Miriam W.an hour
Ach Mädel, deine Eltern haben genug Geld... lerne mal selber mit wenig zurecht zu kommen und der Realität ins Auge zu schauen
György M.an hour
DUMberg..👊
Michael C.an hour
Why are we allowing a jumped up brat to lecture us. Greta sod off...
Carol L.an hour
Blah blah blah🤮
Agha A.an hour
Shut up sweetie
Tyler T.an hour
God get back in school and shut up!!
Flaviu D.an hour
Are You alive ?
Linda B.an hour
I really liked the fact that the kids of today will, in time, be writing the history of current events and surely hold the politicians of today accountable. What legacy do they want? 🤷🏼♀️ You go Greta! Science ftw! 💪
Mel Q.an hour
How dare you 👀
Harry P.an hour
Dor some reason i get an...Anakin to Darth Vader transformation when i see her
Kevin M.an hour
I see a whole lot of 🗑 in these comments.
Kirk M.an hour
Who let this out again???