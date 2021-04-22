back

Greta Thunberg's testimony to Congress on Earth Day

"You get away with it now, but sooner or later, people are going to realize what you have been doing all this time." Climate activist Greta Thunberg had a clear message for congressional leaders on Earth Day.

04/22/2021 6:52 PM
48 comments

  • Michalis C.
    30 minutes

    Greta who? 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Claudio S.
    30 minutes

    Irritating like trump somehow with her attitude

  • Michael F.
    36 minutes

    Robot

  • Ali R.
    37 minutes

    Hål käften greta Du är en kokade slav

  • Mohammed R.
    39 minutes

    Politicians: We are going zero emission from this very second. Greta: You gave robbed me of my...Say that!

  • Michael W.
    44 minutes

    Greta, go back to school, your parents are nnot that smart and you really need to learn a bunch yourself.

  • Sayeed I.
    an hour

    As the orange guy said, "Go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend. Chill, Greta, chill." 😬😂

  • Bea N.
    an hour

    I only see anger in her, no love. She's full of hatred inside and out. What's her name again? Oh yeah, Ms. How Dare you.

  • Miriam W.
    an hour

    Ach Mädel, deine Eltern haben genug Geld... lerne mal selber mit wenig zurecht zu kommen und der Realität ins Auge zu schauen

  • György M.
    an hour

    DUMberg..👊

  • Michael C.
    an hour

    Why are we allowing a jumped up brat to lecture us. Greta sod off...

  • Carol L.
    an hour

    Blah blah blah🤮

  • Agha A.
    an hour

    Shut up sweetie

  • Tyler T.
    an hour

    God get back in school and shut up!!

  • Flaviu D.
    an hour

    Are You alive ?

  • Linda B.
    an hour

    I really liked the fact that the kids of today will, in time, be writing the history of current events and surely hold the politicians of today accountable. What legacy do they want? 🤷🏼‍♀️ You go Greta! Science ftw! 💪

  • Mel Q.
    an hour

    How dare you 👀

  • Harry P.
    an hour

    Dor some reason i get an...Anakin to Darth Vader transformation when i see her

  • Kevin M.
    an hour

    I see a whole lot of 🗑 in these comments.

  • Kirk M.
    an hour

    Who let this out again???

