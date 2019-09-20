back
Greta Thunberg Speaks During Global Climate Strike
“Do you think they hear us? We will make them hear us." Teen activist Greta Thunberg brought out a massive crowd in New York during the Global Climate Strike — this is what she had to say about world leaders.
09/20/2019 12:46 PMupdated: 09/23/2019 8:24 PM
- 19.3k
- 305
- 45
35 comments
Helen O.09/21/2019 03:52
She is amazing!! So proud of all the young people out there fighting for our planet!!!! Wish I could be there with them!
Sulis09/21/2019 03:45
God job girl...
Mary B.09/21/2019 03:35
The Borg Collective is getting really crowded
Samim A.09/21/2019 03:20
WAR, GUNS, BULLET, GUN POWDER, EXPLOSIVE DEVICES must be avoid rather than PLASTICS etc .. For having a good climate. Please have a FOCUS to stop killing people in Middle East & Afghanistan. It’s more important rather than climate change.
Matthew C.09/21/2019 02:53
Greta needs to go to India and tell them to stop dumping plastic straight into their rivers...... lol
Patrick F.09/21/2019 02:51
She is good. Nobody can argue about what she is saying
Jim K.09/21/2019 02:51
Who's the puppet master.
Nancy H.09/21/2019 02:34
What have they done? Gathered and held up signs? Scattered litter all over the streets, parks and sidewalks? Used millions of trees to make the signs they are holding up? Brought countless plastic bottles of water? What is this accomplishing?
James J.09/21/2019 02:24
What has she done for climate change I guess talk but no action
Karen S.09/21/2019 02:18
Take they trump fool !
George L.09/21/2019 02:13
The whole world behind y, I have over 5000 private guards ( undercover) 4 ur safety n ur crowd,, sending love
Patrick C.09/21/2019 02:09
Awesome
James Y.09/21/2019 01:55
❤❤❤❤
Azampasha A.09/21/2019 01:47
American war crime's are dangerous than global warming
Lenny M.09/21/2019 01:46
👏👏👏👏👏👏
Guylaine J.09/21/2019 01:40
A nutjob, making her parents rich.
Alirio G.09/21/2019 01:36
👏👏👏👏
Andrew L.09/21/2019 01:34
she is our hope for the future "...and i little child shall lead them."
Tina T.09/21/2019 01:30
She's Amazing And Is Creating A Movement To Save Our PLANET!!!! I Have Nothing But The Highest Admiration And Respects For Beautifully Amazing Greta!!!! 🌏🌎🌍🌏🌎🌍🌏🌎🌍🌍💕💖💕💖💝🙏🙏👑👑
Peter R.09/21/2019 01:28
Someday Greta's grandchildren may say, "Why didn't you do something?" And she'll reply, "I did and that's why you're here."