Grieving daughter's powerful message to New Zealand mosque shooter at sentencing
"You're a coward. Those who fight with guns: cowards." Her father was killed in the New Zealand mosques shootings. Listen to Sara Qasem's powerful words at the sentencing hearing of her father's murderer, who received life in prison.
08/27/2020 12:02 PMupdated: 08/27/2020 12:05 PM
44 comments
Rohit D.2 days
Million of people n billion of animal are killed by these radical Islamist on this planet . Her tear can't justify
Lucy B.2 days
, please watch this xxx
Lisa-Marie B.3 days
Hope that pendulum swings both ways hope other countries were the terrorist was middle eastern and attacks people going about there lives gets as much attention as this
Bnar S.3 days
Amazing speech, heart breaking 😔😔😔😔
Palash A.3 days
strong powerful speech, a true coward..
Rondah C.3 days
U will see him again.
Sarah H.4 days
🥺
Jacob K.4 days
May God bless you and keep you, and bring peace to your Father.
Fiona M.4 days
she spoke so well
Jesse S.5 days
Dayuuuuummm got em!!!!!
Salman A.5 days
No place for terrorism in this world. Beautiful words by a daughter ❤️
Ameer K.5 days
suno yeh 💔
Mustafa C.5 days
You should executed this is not the justice justice if you kill somebody you killed the other person this is the justice from no reason remember from no reason he went to mosque he killed 51 people for no reason for nothing you should die he should executed front of the world
Desiree J.5 days
To bad blm activist can't be this intelligent abs deliver a speech like this with no mention of race, and no threats of violence. They can all learn for this woman who is so obviously filled with pain over the loss of her father, and the others that day but can present herself with compassion and composure.
Mina K.5 days
At the end muslims will win, because they know how to win; when in minorities with tears, n when in majority with arms. Wherever these jihadis are, diversity never groomed.
Marie W.5 days
Amazing dedication to her fathers memory. He would be very proud of you
Mohâmêđ M.5 days
wa la ooyi dontaa hadad dhagesto hno de
Salim N.5 days
May allahgive you courage and strngt to face thi s
Jayne E.5 days
A daughters powerful speech. I am shamed that this terrorist, this non human, comes from my country. I believe anyone who commits these crimes ? Gives up their right to humanity when they pull that trigger. My god grant all affected by this absolute unnecessary gratuitous act, this brutal slaughter of people following their religion, Praying... Peace.. My heart bleeds for you all. May the paths you all travel be blessed, be victorious never letting him win. May all who passed RIParadise. 😔🖤🙏
Maria A.5 days
Amazing speech. Soo tragic. My deepest condolences for her family.