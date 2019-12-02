Guggenheim Targeted For Ties To Oxy Maker

The Benefits of Mindfulness Meditation
Aundria L.04/01/2019 01:59
Pain pills are for people in PAIN!! My dog sits when I tell him to sit 🤷♀️ know why?? Cuz he has self control. You gonna kill yourself for a high on pills, that’s your problem.
Stephen J.03/31/2019 17:12
Go over and kick one in the head with an army boot ...... do something creative with your life ....
Tyler D.03/31/2019 03:16
This county is full of ideots
Stewart S.03/30/2019 19:03
Weak people do weakass things. Just thinning the herd, we need to eliminate the weak breed bloodline.
Kevin T.03/29/2019 23:42
You got know yourself...and I guess love to
Jeff T.03/29/2019 20:19
Again blame the wrong people
Tony J.03/29/2019 18:48
If you’re going to blame anyone it should be the politicians that turned a blind eye to poison being given to the people for the purpose of gaining wealth.
David S.03/29/2019 11:18
The problem is that some people need them . Doctors should only prescribe them for severe pain. The biggest problem is people get their hands on them and re- sell them for money. I've had to use them sometimes. I dont like to use them. Most 99% of the time I tell my doctor No I dont want them. Oxytocin is one I will never take again, didnt like the feeling of it wearing off. Percocet or Vicodin is only thing I'd ever let them give me. Kidney stones and back pain is hard to control with aspirin. Opioids are a very dangerous drug and a big problem for sure. When a doctor uses his discretion and prescribes any drug. His judgements are normally good. The problem is that people abuse their medications.
Dwight I.03/29/2019 01:25
Stupid liberals
Monica K.03/28/2019 17:07
For some of us that actually need them to function in life and ease pain that we deal with in a daily basis these people are making us suffer!!!! Making it harder for ligit patients to get their pain meds does nothing but make the street dealers rich! People get them and sell them for 10.00 each!! And those that need them can barely get enough to function... Don't take them if you don't want to but stop making it impossible for the real patients to get them!!!!!
Phil N.03/28/2019 12:52
Big Pharma Customers not Cures !!
Robert H.03/28/2019 11:30
Pharmaceutical companies run the government's
Michaele U.03/28/2019 00:54
Hi, pretty lady!
Tim B.03/27/2019 19:49
I’m wondering if they will protest companies that deal with Budweiser? Kills thousands of people every year, ruins many lives every year, very addictive as well.
Dwayne F.03/27/2019 15:16
I would love to know who the POLITICIANS are who took money from the MURDERING family . Those are the ones that need to go . Remove those POLITICIANS and then you might have a chance to get the drug banned . This is the same FDA that says that marijuana is worse than Oxys , so I would assume that there's someone in the FDA is getting paid off as well
Pete C.03/27/2019 13:19
Can’t people take Responsibility for them self any more? Always Blaming somebody else
Tony M.03/27/2019 01:02
Profits over lives, it's the American way.
Raymond C.03/27/2019 00:10
It is a doctors responsibility to prescribe this medicine! The doctor should know when, enough is enough!!!
Justin L.03/26/2019 20:52
Opiates are very hard to get off of...I do realize that a person is responsible for ones self... But to say the pharmaceutical companies and doctor's where not pushing this crap like crazy,, then you're blind... And yes they are somewhat to blame for starting the pill addiction, when they are over prescribed and the amounts that one can get in a prescription are ridiculous.... Sometimes up to 120 pills every two weeks I have seen.... It's insane...
Lana S.03/26/2019 19:59
My brother, also a police officer, died the day after he got a prescription of oxycontin. He still had almost a full bottle on the table next to where he died 😢