Haitian protestors call for the resignation of President Jovenel Moïse

Haiti is being plagued by a kidnapping epidemic, police brutality, and a president who refuses to vacate office. Activist Monique Clesca tries to simplify the complex situation on the island.

02/14/2021 7:02 PM
