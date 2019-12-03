Haitians Demand President’s Resignation
Meanwhile, in Haiti... "We can't suffer any longer. Here, there are no roads, no water, no hospitals. There's nothing. Everything is blocked in this country."
This is how one of Haiti's largest anti-corruption citizen movements was born
Meanwhile…in Haiti, everything is at a standstill: schools, courts, public services, and hospitals. For more than two and a half months, the country has been in a state of deadlock. It all started in July 2018; gasoline prices increased. As a result, people took to the streets. Little by little, the movement is directed against the current president Jovenel Moïse, accused of corruption. Since mid-September, according to the UN, at least 42 people have died following the demonstrations. 19 of whom would have been killed by Haitian police. In this Caribbean country, more than 60% of the population lives on less than $2 a day. In power since February 2017, President Jovenel Moïse has no intention of resigning.
The issue: the Petrocaribe fund management provided by Hugo Chavez's Venezuela in 2006 to help the development of several countries, including Haiti. Despite various official reports implicating the elected representatives, no judicial inquiry was launched. Threatened, the magistrates working on the case decided to leave the country. This is how one of Haiti's largest anti-corruption citizen movements was born. It was a 38% increase in gasoline prices, quickly cancelled by the government, that launched the first riots in July 2018.
These protests gave rise to the Petrocaribe Challenge movement, which mobilizes Haitians against the corruption of the established power. They accuse the president and some 15 former ministers and senior officials of possible embezzlement. Pascale Solages Petrochallenger, member of the “Nou Pap Dòmi” collective says today the population is realizing that some of the extremely difficult situations they are experiencing are the result of corruption and impunity.
Brut.
143 comments
David O.2 hours
Thank you Red Cross and Bill and Hillary
Benito L.4 hours
gettong worst and worst .. wats next?
Mel S.5 hours
Ask Hillary to give you some of the money she stole.
Vary W.5 hours
Lord Help Them In Haiti Sending Prayers
Hoda F.7 hours
Please god bring peace to hati.please remove bad guy.so these people can get what they need.praying for you hati.
Jerome L.8 hours
U see this on the news let that be white ppl all over the news facts
Anthony D.19 hours
The UN should do something about this crisis in Haiti.
Daniel I.a day
Yea let’s just destroy the little that we have. When that’s exactly what they want you to do.
Willie U.a day
❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏
Derrick J.a day
It's coming her people are tired of being treated like animals while corruption and greed rules the land Best believe behind every corrupt Black person in charge is the System of WS
Felipe C.a day
puros negros tuvieran de trabajar los puros y dejen de pedir limosna
Elmo E.a day
DE HAITI NADIE SE COMPADECE.
Michael L.2 days
Let's not forget the Clinton foundation who supposedly had a foundation to help Haiti but they never saw 1 dime
Terry V.2 days
Just give the Clinton's a call they got your back
Jeff S.2 days
I have been to Haiti like 9 times. It’s the people that take it apart. That & well extremely corrupt govt officials don’t help either
Carl K.2 days
This is a repetative cycle in Haiti... The kick one corrupt leader out and another takes his place And it does no good for the U.S or any other country to send them financial aid because it will be gobbled up by the corrupt leaders an others in power. Sad case.
Lance E.2 days
I think the Clinton’s should have to go over and work with Haiti contractors, with there own money.
Eugenio T.2 days
Señor ten misericordia. 😔😔
Yasharahla Q.2 days
Believe it or not This is coming to America very soon
Amelia Z.2 days
They did have that earthquake 9 1/2 years ago.