Harvard-Yale Students Challenge Fossil Fuel Industry
Students put their rivalry aside at the Harvard-Yale football game, with a common goal: asking their universities to divest from the fossil fuel industry.
A worldwide movement that emerged in 2010
Harvard and Yale activists want their universities to divest from fossil fuels. They were joined in their sit-in by actor and Yale alumni Sam Waterston. The students are asking for university investments to go into clean energy, and the communities most impacted by climate change -- like Puerto Rico. After the football protest, 42 people were arrested. American campuses are no stranger to divestment movements: like the Divest for Darfur campaign, against ties to the tobacco industry, or prison investments.
“To divest is to sell your business or your company, essentially to take your money out. But I think that we not only hope our universities will divest from the fossil fuel industry and cancel their holdings in the Puerto Rican debt but also that they will reinvest these in our futures. That they will invest in something like renewable energies, that benefit our planet and our communities, especially those disproportionately affected by the climate crisis, like low-income communities and communities of color. I think as young people, we are particularly cognizant to the fact that this is a crisis and that our futures, but also the future of generations that come after us and in certain parts of the world right now today, are really in jeopardy. And that's why it's been so incredibly frustrating to see universities like Harvard and Yale to be so resistant, so slow to react,” Charlotte Foote Yale 21’ tells Brut.
Anti-apartheid campaigners called for divestment in the 80s, and shamed companies and institutions with financial ties to the South African regime -- including Harvard. Other campuses have already vowed to stop or reduce their endowments towards fossil fuel energy like Stanford University. Fossil fuel divestment is a worldwide movement that emerged in 2010, Fossil fuel divestment is endorsed by Leonardo DiCaprio, Al Gore, Desmond Tutu and Yale Alumni Sam Waterston who joined the protesters on November 23. It has been deemed the largest anti-corporate campaign of its time. As of September 2019, a total of 1,100 institutions representing $11 trillion in assets worldwide have committed to divest from fossil fuels.
Brut.
David G.3 days
much Love, but...…. if you disrupt American football for a protest, you lose your point. No matter how noble an idea you may be championing, you lose :)
Gladys S.4 days
IF THEY WANT TO GET RID OF FOSSIL FUELS TAKE AWAY THEIR PHONE THAT ARE MADE MOSTLY FROM PLASTIC TIRES FOR THEIR CARS MOST OF THE CLOTHES THEY WEAR THEY ARE ALL MADE FROM BYPRODUCTS OF FOSSIL FUELS.
Jim M.6 days
They could help by not buying gas, dont use anything made of plastic, dont drive, fly or take a boat anywhere...walking is good
Mike B.7 days
So this is the BS these two supposedly great colleges do in their spare time. Neither need anymore federal grants.
Arnold T.12/11/2019 11:42
don't sell them gas, turn off their heat, lights, and stop all fossil fueled trucks from delivering foodstuffs to their college, see what they protest about then
Terry G.12/11/2019 10:21
You can Thank the Professors for their Ignorance, and their Parents for not paying attention to their Children being Brained Washed by the Left Liberals Educators.
Jim K.12/10/2019 00:17
Yes let us rein in the pollution. Let us dispose of the cell phones, I pads, computers, cars, buses, all electricity produced by fossil fuels, X boxes, all of the plastic wrapping on food and merchandise, most clothing, shoes and the list is endless. I bet that the tune they begin to sing will be a lot different.
Alex U.12/08/2019 15:11
For the young lady speaking and paying the large tuition at whichever school she claims to be at. I shouldn’t assume but you’re talking green well how are you going to make and type of products such as wind turbines because the base is made of steel you still have to mine the ore and what is crazy everyone claims to be smart they are dumb when it comes to what it actually take to produce something that’s supposed to be more economical to the people. It’s politics at its best!
Craig G.12/08/2019 01:42
These protesters are indoctrinated nut jobs. Brainwashed fools.
Lanny S.12/07/2019 00:34
Well Harvard and Yale. Come up with another energy source because the ones proposed so far are not viable!
Ernie S.12/06/2019 14:54
As soon as I see a jet plane get off the ground with just batteries and windmills, I'll listen to what these people say.
Richard B.12/06/2019 02:31
Have you ever seen the mess they leave after a protest. Clean up after you if you worried about the enviromenr.
Terry W.12/06/2019 02:03
Climate change is a HOAX. Don't fall for this SCAM.
Harry W.12/05/2019 21:17
Ignorance is a curse
Mike C.12/05/2019 12:57
How many of them drove to the game in fossil fuel consuming cars, or electric cars based on electricity generated from coal, oil, or natural gas?
Steve V.12/05/2019 04:15
I don't mind them thinking like they do but I really mind them pushing it on others and making demands.
Joe H.12/04/2019 01:51
Pure Idiocy.
Donnie A.12/03/2019 21:12
the universities need to divest from the liberal professors and teachers that are brain washing these poor unsuspecting kids. this is the result when the liberal propaganda is left unchecked.
Paul P.12/03/2019 17:13
What a bunch of brainwashed socialists. They have no idea what they a backing. Everything they eat, wear, use comes from fossil fuels.
John V.12/03/2019 02:47
Disrupting sporting events is not the place to express your wishes. These kids need to be arrested, booked and made to either serve hard time or do a lot of community service cleaning up the cities they live in. Maybe then they will think twice about ruining hard working peoples free time.