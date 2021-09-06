back

He bet his mom her QAnon predictions were wrong

Sean Donnelly’s mom became addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories. So he used an unexpected tool to convince her they were fake…

06/09/2021 12:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:13

    Kanye for president?

  2. 2:27

    History of the Rainbow Flag

  3. 9:38

    The life of Princess Diana

  4. 4:03

    A former Israeli soldier and a Palestinian activist talk about peace

  5. 3:39

    Army vet's mic cut off while sharing Black history behind Memorial Day

  6. 3:03

    Holocaust survivor responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene

6 comments

  • Hiram W.
    12 minutes

    You can tell here who are democrats by the name calling.. so childish. They get their feelings hurt and they act like 10 yr Olds. Smh

  • Constanze M.
    13 minutes

    Shows the danger of those conspiracy ideologies. Its not all bad stupid nazis, its many normal, sensitive people who got brainwashed by the cult. Dont many people have at least one Q believer under their friends? Not easy to deal with.

  • Hiram W.
    14 minutes

    Mom,be patient. All those predictions will happen.

  • Jill B.
    43 minutes

    So sad that so many people still believe all that stupid nonsense.

  • John S.
    an hour

    Stupidly at it's highest level.😀😀😀

  • Brut
    an hour

    You can watch the full "Qamom" video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz-IEB0tFt8