He bet his mom her QAnon predictions were wrong
Sean Donnelly’s mom became addicted to QAnon conspiracy theories. So he used an unexpected tool to convince her they were fake…
06/09/2021 12:57 PM
6 comments
Hiram W.12 minutes
You can tell here who are democrats by the name calling.. so childish. They get their feelings hurt and they act like 10 yr Olds. Smh
Constanze M.13 minutes
Shows the danger of those conspiracy ideologies. Its not all bad stupid nazis, its many normal, sensitive people who got brainwashed by the cult. Dont many people have at least one Q believer under their friends? Not easy to deal with.
Hiram W.14 minutes
Mom,be patient. All those predictions will happen.
Jill B.43 minutes
So sad that so many people still believe all that stupid nonsense.
John S.an hour
Stupidly at it's highest level.😀😀😀
Brutan hour
You can watch the full "Qamom" video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz-IEB0tFt8