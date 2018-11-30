He's Championing Disability Inclusion

This Autism Pastor, best selling author, and motivational speaker is championing inclusion.
12 comments
Angela R.10/16/2019 01:58
Thanks for sharing your testimony. My son is 12 and he was diagnosed with autism at age five. He doesn't like church service because he says it's too loud. He likes to read stories from the Bible.
Zahra T.09/07/2019 01:30
Loved what he said but every post about an autistic person doesn’t have to include “but it doesn’t stop them...”
Angela A.09/06/2019 18:24
Thank you for sharing your story🙏
John D.05/01/2019 01:11
Hi pastor
Pamela L.02/02/2019 03:21
Love his courage❤
Pamela L.02/02/2019 03:20
This is very interesting
Danielle W.01/23/2019 13:47
Much love to you, Pastor...you’re beautiful!!
LaToya S.01/02/2019 00:54
Thank you for your transparency Pastor Lamar.
Janna M.12/11/2018 06:16
I think people are more understanding than that. You should have told them much earlier.
Ashley C.12/03/2018 15:23
❤️
Liz H.12/02/2018 08:00
Magnificent!👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽👋🏽
Real L.12/01/2018 22:26
👏