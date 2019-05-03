Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor's Family

John Sueme met his heart donor's family years after the transplant by total chance. Savannah Chavez Roesch's brother, Donovan, died in 2016. After John received Donovan's heart, he wrote the family a letter. Savannah wrote back, and in that letter put, "John, you now have a heart of pure gold." She enclosed pictures of her brother because she wanted John to put a face to your new heart. She wanted him to know how awesome Donovan was. about the unit as a family. In April 2019, the two families both attended the St. Louis Cardinals' Donate Life Day.

Savannah’s sister-in-law made shirts for the game on Sunday and she put his picture on the front of the shirt. They hear in the background "Are you Donovan's family?" so Savannah thought it was someone Donovan went to school with or someone who knew him and wanted to express their condolences and next thing you know she hears, "My husband has his heart!" Savannah replies “No freaking way. It was just instant tears; instant biggest hug I think I've ever given someone in my life. “It was really just like hugging my brother again. It was a feeling of closing my eyes and realizing this is my brother's heart — it was like hugging him again. It was truly, truly amazing.” Roesch says she hopes this moment will shine a light on organ donation.

Sueme said the two families have exchanged contact information and believes the families will be encountering each other for the rest of their lives.

“It was kind of a magical moment, and I hope we can continue this relationship,” Sueme said.

