Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor's Family
By total chance, a heart transplant recipient met his donor's family at a baseball game. Watch their emotional encounter. ❤️😭
Heart Transplant Recipient Meets Donor's Family
John Sueme met his heart donor's family years after the transplant by total chance. Savannah Chavez Roesch's brother, Donovan, died in 2016. After John received Donovan's heart, he wrote the family a letter. Savannah wrote back, and in that letter put, "John, you now have a heart of pure gold." She enclosed pictures of her brother because she wanted John to put a face to your new heart. She wanted him to know how awesome Donovan was. about the unit as a family. In April 2019, the two families both attended the St. Louis Cardinals' Donate Life Day.
Savannah’s sister-in-law made shirts for the game on Sunday and she put his picture on the front of the shirt. They hear in the background "Are you Donovan's family?" so Savannah thought it was someone Donovan went to school with or someone who knew him and wanted to express their condolences and next thing you know she hears, "My husband has his heart!" Savannah replies “No freaking way. It was just instant tears; instant biggest hug I think I've ever given someone in my life. “It was really just like hugging my brother again. It was a feeling of closing my eyes and realizing this is my brother's heart — it was like hugging him again. It was truly, truly amazing.” Roesch says she hopes this moment will shine a light on organ donation.
Sueme said the two families have exchanged contact information and believes the families will be encountering each other for the rest of their lives.
“It was kind of a magical moment, and I hope we can continue this relationship,” Sueme said.
88 comments
Junard N.09/11/2019 12:54
gud evening. im a filipino. im ready to sale my organ please pm me.
Jay J.07/09/2019 01:15
Im willing to donate my organ just pm me
Dar F.07/01/2019 03:19
اللہہواکبر
Irfan F.07/01/2019 02:16
We should do something like this to stay alive after our departure
Sofia L.06/29/2019 15:22
Joseph Garay D'Ambrosio
عبده ش.06/27/2019 22:15
كيف تكون انسان اسرار (#)
Annie M.06/26/2019 09:13
God bless
Danish M.06/26/2019 01:50
This made me emotionally weak! ♥️♥️♥️
Rozay D.06/25/2019 13:26
But I hear their is a prisoner who his organs got lost when the body arrived to his family Are there explanation to that
Vivek S.06/24/2019 16:19
Goosebumps
Robert S.06/24/2019 14:08
My younger brother got a heart transplant.... I don't know but I hope he meet the family of his donor some day.
Arnel Q.06/19/2019 17:08
Spread the love ❤❤❤
Abdelkader N.06/18/2019 00:24
Kae Ma
Wanky B.06/16/2019 00:51
😭😭😭
Samuel K.06/15/2019 15:45
It quite Amazing! At what point the Donor of the Heart is willing or Ready to Donate? Does it means He or She is no longer interested with Life any More! The inner being, Soul, Emotions & spiritual aspects of the Recipient Does it Change?
Dipak D.06/14/2019 05:23
May God Bless You All!
Moncef K.06/13/2019 11:50
All my respects to this wonderful family and long life to the receiver! God bless all of you!🙏
S R.06/13/2019 07:38
Golden peoples💞💞💞💞
Hagiang S.06/13/2019 03:46
Cry
Hanaa A.06/11/2019 22:13
😭