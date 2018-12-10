back

Helping Refugees By Shopping

At these stores, shoppers leave with nothing but warmth in their hearts. 😄❤️ Check out this incredible way to give life-saving goods to refugees in need.

12/10/2018 4:01 PM
14 comments

  • Abubakar H.
    12/27/2018 06:02

    All the best

  • Cabdiwali S.
    12/21/2018 09:01

    Bfie

  • Omar S.
    12/19/2018 16:47

    Trust me. I know how much those guys are amazing

  • Sadiq M.
    12/17/2018 18:05

    Those who makes them flee from their homelands act like they care of them. Just stop invading, stop selling guns, keep your bloody hands of them. They no care, just pease and stability.

  • Luqman S.
    12/16/2018 16:21

    Wishes more success in your life

  • Kyle M.
    12/16/2018 06:31

    Priscilla Rodriguez

  • Salah L.
    12/15/2018 19:13

    .

  • Abdul R.
    12/14/2018 13:23

    Great people great job

  • Patricia G.
    12/11/2018 13:09

    Propoganda ? RLS

  • Baraka N.
    12/10/2018 21:38

    👍👍❤️

  • Christopher J.
    12/10/2018 16:47

    propaganda videos are getting a bit lazier

  • Brut
    12/10/2018 16:41

    Inside a Jordanian refugee camp exists this incredible accessible playground.

  • Abdul R.
    12/10/2018 16:19

    Right

  • Wassi W.
    12/10/2018 16:04

    How can a person be displaced when we were all born on the same planet