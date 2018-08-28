back

Her wheelchair dance crew is smashing stereotypes

Her never-ending passion for dance fueled the creation of The Rollettes — a wheelchair dance crew that's shattering stereotypes.

08/28/2018 1:27 PMupdated: 08/30/2019 8:59 PM
  • 552.6k
  • 19

9 comments

  • Qanjo D.
    09/04/2019 22:20

    Don't give up 👍👍👍👍👍❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Tushar G.
    09/02/2019 17:10

    Just awesome. The girl has really very positive and inspiring mindset. Despite having such conditions she hasn't stopped her dreams to come true. Truely a bold and amazing personality.

  • Elma D.
    08/29/2018 23:33

    They are so strong😘

  • Brut
    08/29/2018 16:33

    This woman in a wheelchair is showing off her confidence in competitive pole dancing:

  • Margaret L.
    08/29/2018 00:53

    This fancy wheel chairs that stand up could make the production even better.

  • Jennifer T.
    08/28/2018 23:41

    this is great!

  • Mogamat F.
    08/28/2018 20:14

    How inspiring Absolutely amazing

  • Birane B.
    08/28/2018 18:38

    👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽

  • Mahaboob P.
    08/28/2018 17:19

    God's grad don.fali