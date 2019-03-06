back

Hip-Hop Ballet Empowers Kids

One teaches, the other dances — both are using an infused ballet/hip-hop movement to inspire kids of all backgrounds to reach for the stars. 🙌🏿

03/06/2019 2:01 PM
  • 205.0k
  • 39

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. Black Woman Wins Miss Universe For First Time in 8 Years

  2. Teens Break Barriers Through Surfing

  3. Welcome to Heavy Metal Church

  4. First/Second Generation: Growing Up Taiwanese-American

  5. Nova Galaxia on No-Shave November

  6. Navy Officer By Day and Drag Queen By Night

30 comments

  • Calvin L.
    05/09/2019 23:05

    Brother Homer, you have saved and inspired so many men women and children over the years. Myself included. Keep up the good work!

  • Calvin L.
    05/09/2019 04:15

    Brother Homer, you have saved and inspired so many men women and children over the years. Myself included. Keep up the good work!

  • Dilsa C.
    05/08/2019 21:17

    So proud of all u continue to do...... the gifts u share r priceless..... blessings...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️

  • Lisa H.
    05/07/2019 13:45

    Bravo!👏👏👏👏 Blessings to you Homer Bryant & your amazing Hiplet Ballerinas!

  • Carole G.
    03/29/2019 01:46

    regardes ça!

  • Yuhanna K.
    03/27/2019 03:48

    𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑑𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝐸𝑢𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑜𝑛’𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑝𝑦𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑙𝑎𝑤

  • La S.
    03/26/2019 02:13

    You came to mind when I saw this 😊

  • Patricia H.
    03/26/2019 00:42

    Great!! perhaps you have seen this-

  • Rowell T.
    03/25/2019 23:36

    Life will be slightly uncomfortable?

  • Carla J.
    03/21/2019 01:30

    WOAHHH

  • Teognis A.
    03/16/2019 13:51

    Exelentes comentarios... ejemplos a seguir...porque es verdad la vida no es comoda...y de hecho lo que le da sentido a la vida son los retos que enfrentamos cada dia...

  • Bayer A.
    03/16/2019 04:16

    Look

  • Christina M.
    03/14/2019 12:36

    “hiplet” 😂😂😂 ew

  • Shemeka M.
    03/12/2019 22:34

    👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

  • Salita L.
    03/11/2019 02:54

    I wish there was one in Orlando for my daughter....Very Nice

  • Marcela M.
    03/07/2019 10:26

    Besutiful!loooved it

  • Gloria H.
    03/07/2019 09:20

    I LOVE this!

  • Rose E.
    03/07/2019 06:45

    Awesome concept

  • Abiu L.
    03/07/2019 03:23

    👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼🖤

  • Season M.
    03/07/2019 03:13

    I wish I had stayed the course but it hurt. I'm so proud to say I took a couple of classes with u sir. Blessings from Dallas!