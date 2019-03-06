Hip-Hop Ballet Empowers Kids

One teaches, the other dances — both are using an infused ballet/hip-hop movement to inspire kids of all backgrounds to reach for the stars. 🙌🏿
Calvin L.05/09/2019 23:05
Brother Homer, you have saved and inspired so many men women and children over the years. Myself included. Keep up the good work!
Calvin L.05/09/2019 04:15
Dilsa C.05/08/2019 21:17
So proud of all u continue to do...... the gifts u share r priceless..... blessings...👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼❤️
Lisa H.05/07/2019 13:45
Bravo!👏👏👏👏 Blessings to you Homer Bryant & your amazing Hiplet Ballerinas!
Carole G.03/29/2019 01:46
regardes ça!
Yuhanna K.03/27/2019 03:48
𝑇ℎ𝑖𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑠 𝑏𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑑𝑢𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝐸𝑢𝑟𝑜𝑝𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑈𝑛𝑖𝑜𝑛’𝑠 𝑐𝑜𝑝𝑦𝑟𝑖𝑔ℎ𝑡 𝑙𝑎𝑤
La S.03/26/2019 02:13
You came to mind when I saw this 😊
Patricia H.03/26/2019 00:42
Great!! perhaps you have seen this-
Rowell T.03/25/2019 23:36
Life will be slightly uncomfortable?
Carla J.03/21/2019 01:30
WOAHHH
Teognis A.03/16/2019 13:51
Exelentes comentarios... ejemplos a seguir...porque es verdad la vida no es comoda...y de hecho lo que le da sentido a la vida son los retos que enfrentamos cada dia...
Bayer A.03/16/2019 04:16
Look
Christina M.03/14/2019 12:36
“hiplet” 😂😂😂 ew
Shemeka M.03/12/2019 22:34
👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Salita L.03/11/2019 02:54
I wish there was one in Orlando for my daughter....Very Nice
Marcela M.03/07/2019 10:26
Besutiful!loooved it
Gloria H.03/07/2019 09:20
I LOVE this!
Rose E.03/07/2019 06:45
Awesome concept
Abiu L.03/07/2019 03:23
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼💪🏼🖤
Season M.03/07/2019 03:13
I wish I had stayed the course but it hurt. I'm so proud to say I took a couple of classes with u sir. Blessings from Dallas!