back
Hippopotamuses feces are extremely important for life on Earth
A decline in their population could disrupt the whole food chain and the production of oxygen on Earth. Here is why the droppings of hippopotamuses are so important for the environment.
06/28/2019 6:36 AM
- 160.2k
- 933
- 40
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
28 comments
Aant L.08/22/2019 16:06
The way they wipe their ass is lovely...😅
Safir A.07/28/2019 10:41
Seas are providing our oxygen out planet needed a lot of oxygen
Yanie R.07/27/2019 19:45
Liz Hodgson
Ruzica M.07/06/2019 20:11
How fragile we are!
Clare E.07/01/2019 18:42
. Beginning of this video reminds me of you 🤫😳
Peter W.06/30/2019 19:22
Funny how people can relate to hippo's droppings being good for the environment but cattle's droppings on grasslands are bad
Mahaveer S.06/29/2019 17:53
Great one 👍
Florian G.06/29/2019 11:10
images fascinantes
Larissa J.06/29/2019 08:43
everyone loves a good poop story
Louise M.06/29/2019 08:34
interessant
Es D.06/29/2019 05:16
.. 😢
Thomas C.06/29/2019 00:19
Moral of the story is that whatever comes out from an asshole is not necessarily bad in life. Shit and assholes have roles to play in the society.
Marie M.06/28/2019 22:17
very interesting fact. hippo is emblematic in Egypt since pharaonic time. never seen one in the Nile in 6years shared
Stacy L.06/28/2019 18:45
How interesting!
Florian G.06/28/2019 13:40
images fascinantes
Anna T.06/28/2019 12:53
sono rimasta incredibilmente sbalordita
নূজহাত ন.06/28/2019 12:13
now , let's make hippopotamus extinct
Beau H.06/28/2019 12:00
Like manure
Karen S.06/28/2019 11:57
The hippo is you every morning 😂😂💩💩
Sharon M.06/28/2019 11:15
Spyder Sis :D