Holocaust survivor shares memories from Auschwitz
“They couldn’t kill us because their time ran out, not the gas.” With her great-grandson, Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert shares her memories from Auschwitz on TikTok, so we never forget ...
09/07/2021 4:58 PM
49 comments
Jennifer D.09/11/2021 22:51
🗽🇺🇸👁🌏
Jumadil B.09/11/2021 12:13
And sadly it's still happening to Palestinians people.
Mohammad R.09/10/2021 16:39
Knock knock ... now auzwitch is happening in Palestine
Madiha R.09/10/2021 15:08
And now they are doing the same in Palestine
Sumalee D.09/10/2021 13:56
Talk to Israel !
George K.09/10/2021 09:35
The good always does, shall and will outlive the evil......
Mikaan L.09/10/2021 09:19
And then she move to Israel!!!!!or was it Palastine at the time?
Kathy K.09/09/2021 15:59
Never forgotten.
Santiago M.09/09/2021 13:48
The Armenian genocide done by Turkey was first and the world did nothing about it, same happened with the genocide done by Germany
Ifraheem A.09/09/2021 12:22
Oh so now they are killing palestinians because they emerged as some sick paychos or what!! Stop wiyh this hypocrisy
Ruby R.09/09/2021 10:10
It's already happening again but different
Carolyn D.09/09/2021 10:01
This makes me so sad that Isreal is continuing the practice of apartheid!
Sol A.09/09/2021 09:36
Any israelis here can explain how u all take Palestinians land?
Oliver T.09/09/2021 08:46
mii;(
Liviu R.09/09/2021 00:01
Lily comes across as an extraordinary woman . It must take great courage and spirit for her to recall these events . It is so important for us all to take heed of what she says , lest we forget . Especially in these chaotic times humankind must always prevail
Soumia D.09/08/2021 23:03
Israël is nazi and they're doing the same thing to palestiniens. No sympathy here
Soumia D.09/08/2021 23:00
And now they forgot their past... and become more evil towards palestiniens. I'll wait for karma
Sally M.09/08/2021 16:47
and yet the israeli zionists think it's ok for them to imprison the Palestinian people in ghettos, steal their land, bomb innocent civilians including children and deny their fundamental human rights? The holocaust was dreadful but it does not excuse genocidal abuses against others, and it is being repeated in Palestine.
Abdel S.09/08/2021 16:40
This IS STILL HAPPENING TO THE UIGHERS! And let’s not forget the terror and brutality that is set upon the Palestinians on a daily basis This doesn’t discount the horrors of the holocaust But I think it should be mentioned
Abdel S.09/08/2021 16:35
How old was she during this time ?