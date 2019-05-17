Homosexuality around the world
Taiwan is the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage — meanwhile it's still illegal to be gay in Brunei. This is what gay rights look like around the world.
Homosexuality Around The World
Taiwan is the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. But If you’re homosexual…In Brunei, you could face up to 10 years in prison. In April 2019, Brunei made gay-sex punishable by stoning to death. After international outcry and boycotts, the sultan announced a moratorium on the law, saying the country would not enforce it.
In Iran, man could be sentenced to death by hanging. and women could receive a flogging. 2007 In Indonesia, you could be publicly flogged in Aceh Province, where Islamic law has been strictly applied since 2001. In Uganda, so-called “unnatural” relationships are punishable with life imprisonment. In Russia, homosexuality was decriminalized in 1993. But since 2013, a law has imposed fines and prison sentences for “spreading homosexual propaganda” among minors. In France, you can get married, but you might also be one of the 1,026 victims of homophobic attacks recorded in 2017 by the police In the U.S., LGBT people are the largest minority group to experience hate crimes.
More than 250 same-sex couples are waiting in line to be registered as spouses at government household affairs agencies around Taiwan after it became the first country in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. With passageway of the new law, which permits two persons of the same gender, aged 18 or older, to register a marriage, with at least two witnesses signing the registration document, same-sex couples are expected to have the same rights as married heterosexual couples.
The marriage registration process will also be the same and married same-sex partners will be referred to as "spouses," but they will be identified as a "same-sex" couple in their household registration.
Brut.
Sabuj A.07/26/2019 02:13
Homosexuality is not "humanity-friendly"🤠 'cause such relationships can't produce any human🤨
Atarah C.06/01/2019 01:46
He looks suspiciously like Chancellor Sutler from V for Vendetta 🤔
Karen P.05/31/2019 18:56
And they say Christians are bad🙄🙄🙄
Junior P.05/31/2019 15:25
Confirmation: Jesus arrival any moment now.....
Rodney F.05/30/2019 11:42
🤮🤮🤮
Alexis B.05/27/2019 20:24
ya puedes casarte con el hombre que quieras mi hermano solo tienes que ir a Taiwán
Siramul I.05/22/2019 17:35
Bah this is the most beautiful thing, love is love this is a great step forward for them , very proud ❤❣
Emma G.05/21/2019 17:36
Mostly to the men commenting: Pause and think how many people you know who are LGBTQ but will never trust you or respect you enough to tell you. I guarantee you they are already in your life. Always have been. And you’ll never know. Because hate is a scary thing. Persecution and harassment are scary things. Your hatred surrounds you with mirages of what you wish others were.
Jeff H.05/20/2019 21:16
Why did the gay take the rainbow we need that muthafucka back
Aniq S.05/20/2019 06:10
penises + feces
Nowshad M.05/20/2019 06:01
Congratulations
Alexander L.05/19/2019 20:08
What a bunch of idiots,i hope chine takes that place back soon and puts some normal values in there
Manny H.05/19/2019 13:54
God created adam and eve NOT adam and and Steve god help us
Yao T.05/19/2019 08:53
Your god is not their god. So, keep quiet. Let them do them, and they let us, do us. Not everyone wants to believe in your god and it's ok, not your place to judge.
Kyra J.05/19/2019 08:37
yay!!! ❤️ love wins
Bornin D.05/19/2019 02:53
Aids and others diseases on horizons by these kind of anomalies.. Mason plays with generation's future...all kinds of these anomalies leads to depression ended dramatically to suicide....George Michael..Freddie mercury and more famous with money and power finish dramatically..how about the poor....
Madeeha M.05/18/2019 22:00
durr fitey muu ena tay
Anton P.05/18/2019 19:24
Pen** are meant to be with Vag***
Dani05/18/2019 19:18
Go on guys, Marry who ever you want 👏🏻 They deserve respect as much as anyone! Love people for their personality and not for their gender. STOP HATING PEOPLE FOR WHAT THEY ARE !!!! There is so much Hate already in this world! LEARN HOW TO LOVE ! And STOP BULLYING PEOPLE! They are free to do whatever they want!! 🏳️🌈 Acceptance and love is the new relgion 👏🏻
Dani05/18/2019 19:16
👏🏻 ❤️