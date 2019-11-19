Hong Kong Protests Intensify

The protestors are also demanding an independent investigation

Protesters in Hong Kong have been using petrol bombs, bows & arrows, catapult blue dye to defend themselves against the tear gas and water cannons administered by the police. The clashes between police and protesters have intensified. Hundreds of demonstrators are trapped inside a university, besieged by the authorities and fearing a bloody crackdown. Those trying to escape have been tear gassed and arrested. The protestors want to show the whole world if the police forces collude with the triads, that means there will be no security, safety, for Hong Kong. The protestors are also demanding an independent investigation. They accuse the police of using excessive force and allowing Chinese triads to attack them.

In April, the Chinese government proposed an extradition bill that threatened Hong Kong's legal autonomy from the mainland. Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets, launching months of massive protests. There was a violent police crackdown. Today, just leaving Hong Kong is risky. Despite the danger, Beatrice and Andy said Hong Kongers were committed to fighting on. Hong Kong's government promised to withdraw the extradition bill, but many Hong Kongers remain skeptical. They say that anyone who cares about democracy should pay attention to what is happening in Hong Kong.

On November 18, some activists set fires to keep police out. Major roads were blocked, and a riot police vehicle was torched. Demonstrators hurled petrol bombs and bows and arrows to prevent police from entering the campus. Police have sent a warning to protesters. A few protesters managed to flee the siege by shimmying down a rope. Universities have become protest hot spots since the death of a student on November 8. The escalation comes amid months of protests against Beijing's encroachment on Hong Kong's autonomy and heavy use of force by police.

