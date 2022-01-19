back
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
“Should the Global North do more to support the Global South in tackling the climate crisis? Absolutely.” Leaders and activists from Freetown and Nairobi have joined C40 Cities to demand action on climate finance from the Global North. Here’s how financing can help empower leaders in the Global South and safeguard their communities from the climate crisis… Learn more at https://www.c40.org/what-we-do/influencing-the-global-agenda/financing-the-green-transition/ This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
01/19/2022 8:57 PM
