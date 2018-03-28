back
How animals hibernate
To face winter, some of them stop breathing or let themselves freeze. ⛄
03/28/2018 7:03 AM
- 216.3k
- 199
- 3
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
1 comment
Natasha Z.04/08/2018 07:57
This is really interesting x