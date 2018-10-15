How ants carry heavy loads

They can carry up to 1,000 times their weight, but how can ants lift such heavy loads?
13 comments
ام ا.10/30/2018 00:00
سبحان الله
Martine A.10/29/2018 06:39
💪😄💪
Tamee S.10/28/2018 13:37
سبحانك ربي ما أعظمك
Joanth A.10/22/2018 22:20
pake aprendas algo de tu especie
Nora C.10/22/2018 02:40
Bfdjj kifb6rxnte huicholetopolicasocacucacaritipuca
كميلة ع.10/22/2018 02:36
سبحان الله
Bhinder J.10/20/2018 01:14
All are god gift ...anatomy estblished by god
Mohammed A.10/19/2018 00:04
احم 😋😅😅
Debbie L.10/17/2018 02:09
Where do they take this stuff they carry to?
ابراهيم ا.10/16/2018 23:38
ولهذا آية سبحانك يا الله
Merina M.10/16/2018 00:11
n
Mukesh P.10/15/2018 15:20
Nice video brut nature....
Shayne S.10/15/2018 08:22
Because they are the best natural exo skeleton nature has to offer. They are basically a machine where their body fluids power the body through what we know as hydraulics. We can learn a lot from every species on earth