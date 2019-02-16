back
How can we keep global warming below 1,5°C?
A nation-wide lottery to win the right to take the plane. That's one of the suggestions made by this firm to limit global warming to 1,5°C.
02/16/2019 10:03 AM
32 comments
Jason B.02/21/2019 04:10
A tool socialist are using to take root. Don't fall victim to the alarmist . Co2 levels were 5x higher during cretaceous period. This climate change crap is bogus. https://youtu.be/eiPIvH49X-E
Max J.02/19/2019 07:35
Another collectivist control freak. Lovely.
Fran H.02/17/2019 20:50
What a barmy idea having a plane lottery. So we'd have the same number of planes flying, but half-full. Or full planes flying somewhere people didn't want to go.
Gabriel L.02/17/2019 13:36
An engineering degree and thats the best Idea he came up with...
Le T.02/17/2019 12:52
Getting people to go vegan will have much more impact than removing air travel!!
Florence M.02/17/2019 01:17
Get the hell out!!!
Nikki P.02/17/2019 01:15
Never gonna happen im afraid....
Ivan A.02/16/2019 23:46
I guess poor people are contributing to 100% of what he mentioned.
Lucas C.02/16/2019 21:38
Interesting. Developing trains instead of planes, and keep planes only where it's needed. Untill we can develop green planes too
Marc J.02/16/2019 20:30
Climate chaos believers are like Jehovah witnesses at your door with the government behind them. 👿You WILL BELIEVE & YOU WILL PAY😈
Matthew R.02/16/2019 19:13
So.. communism? This page used to be interesting 😥e were you bought out by Buzzfeed?
Josh B.02/16/2019 18:30
High speed electric trains? I love riding the train!
John A.02/16/2019 18:01
we should try food that is in season not strawberries at xmas cut down on food miles stop putting buildings on good farm land they dont make that any more THINK///
Doug B.02/16/2019 17:44
Its amazing to me how these commies want to use the climate change myth to try and take over every aspect of our lives. So funny how he will allow people ages 18-30 to fly to other countries but then prohibits flying for older groups. No coincidence that he is under 30. Lol what a freaking joke.
Solomon J.02/16/2019 17:35
Sounds great until you need to travel
Brian H.02/16/2019 17:32
Global warming is a lie. Already proven false. Climate change is a natural occuring cycle of the earth.
Linda D.02/16/2019 17:31
Sounds like socialism to me. No thanks.
Lori G.02/16/2019 17:17
I shop at restores.
Kolby M.02/16/2019 17:03
Laughing because it said eating less meat and this sight is almost always putting vegan propaganda in all it's posts
Amjad O.02/16/2019 16:24
I didnt watch the video but ummm, can i travel ? XD Anywhere any country to live in, i dont need food i just need wifi