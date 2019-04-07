How Countries Celebrate Independence Day

The Story of Blackface — Past and Present
How the religious right became anti-abortion
#TBT: Nashville's lunch counter sit-ins
Kintsugi, ancient art of repairing the broken
How tattoos are made around the world
What is the Doomsday Clock?
Zak F.08/01/2019 08:10
Please can I have the song ?
Gelly M.07/28/2019 01:48
In the Philippines, nothing.
Amenatave Y.07/25/2019 19:23
BBQ is an English tradition!
Sarath K.07/21/2019 18:06
why USA celebrating indepence day? who occupied them , from whom they get indepence? 🤔🤔
Saboohi H.07/20/2019 05:07
No mention of Pakistan Independence Day 14th August
Sagar K.07/19/2019 15:48
And Nepal is the only country in the world who dont celebrate independence day. We were never slayed by any countries in the world.
Aqli M.07/17/2019 12:05
Illusion of freedom
Humphrey C.07/13/2019 22:35
Good remembrance! Apartheid is also a memorable day.
Kazi R.07/12/2019 16:04
https://www.facebook.com/groups/356964154952809/
Sheikh N.07/11/2019 21:09
INFORMATIVE POST.
Marckenson D.07/11/2019 20:32
Nou bliye ayiti
Ruby Y.07/08/2019 23:24
Every Countries have a way of Celebrating Independence Day. Here we commemorate the Sacrifices of all the Veterans of World War 1 And World War 11 by laying wreath in public places like city hall, parks and visiting cemeteries or military cemetary where the veteran was finally laid to rest. Some just enjoy with family in their own backyard like family reunion. Its a way of thanking those who made sacrifices to have that ultimate freedom and sovereignity, and peace and rejoiced.
Shyam D.07/07/2019 18:03
Lol wait ? Kites for freedom ? That's a festival. Check your records correctly.
Safia F.07/07/2019 13:32
Saa
Abde L.07/05/2019 22:01
What about algeria
Joe Y.07/04/2019 22:05
Very few of those countries defeated the greatest military power in the world. Thankfully. We have.
Jim K.07/04/2019 21:41
Red, White, and Blue.
Jose M.07/04/2019 19:06
MUCHAS GRACIAS. 🇨🇺👍🌎👀
Mel S.07/04/2019 12:30
Smh draft dodgers don't get tanks sorry trump lol