How do batteries affect the environment?
They require more energy than they can provide, and affect the environment throughout their whole lifetime... Here is why batteries are so bad for the environment.
07/25/2019 6:33 AM
20 comments
Henry J.11/19/2021 07:46
However, we want electric cars because supposedly are "eco friendly"😆
Ratislav O.11/19/2021 06:28
Same like water dam's,wind turbines,biofuel ads... Only way is next generation of nuclear power plant's.
Seth G.11/19/2021 04:49
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, the music that .brut nature uses is amazing. I’d love to find out who does it
Juliet O.11/18/2021 13:02
John B.03/18/2020 02:44
John B.03/18/2020 02:44
Miglena P.03/11/2020 19:47
I use rechargeable batteries from a long time ago and I recycle them since I know myself! There are places in almost every supermarket for that... It's pretty easy to get them there!
Elle M.03/11/2020 14:38
I use rechargeable batteries.
Ne R.03/10/2020 22:14
very helpfull in everday life yet harmful to d invironment.
John Q.03/10/2020 20:09
Just imagine, always having to find a power outlet to plug your camera or phone into, or having a remote control connected to your tv...
Ismyle N.10/31/2019 03:41
Human always destroying nature everyday by being daily lives.. Its shame on him. Including all educated bull shit humans. Through them in hell. Definitely human pay for all his sin .
Oscar R.10/30/2019 20:52
Sería muy bueno que pasen ésta información en Español, ya que si no se habla bastante inglés no se le entiende bien. Y el tema es muy importante e interesante. Gracias.
Domingo D.10/30/2019 07:33
Yes Batteries in reality. Are not that good.creating more prob than usefulnes
Sahrene S.10/30/2019 02:33
We recharge our batteries to save money we didn't know batteries are harmful for the environment until know
Anoop K.10/29/2019 17:48
Why not make all remotes to be rechargeable only. A beginning !
Assouan Z.10/28/2019 12:13
Que faire ??????
Sadik A.10/26/2019 11:23
All these should be blamed on muzzy mozlems. They are responsible.
Agenorius O.10/24/2019 23:00
The challenge here is clearly RECYCLING ♻️diposable and rechargeable batteries and in a broader sense, electronic waste. Rechargeable batteries 🔋, espcially Litium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO), are fundamental elements for sucessful transition to a low carbon economy and to combat the current climate crisis.
Yvonne F.10/24/2019 07:55
Ska försöka åka dit nån gång verkar så nice
Tatine T.10/23/2019 18:53
The impact though 🥺