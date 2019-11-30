back

How do dogs smell?

Their sense of smell could be 10,000 to 100,000 times more powerful than ours, allowing them to "see" things that are invisible to humans. Here is how dogs smell... 🐶

07/10/2019 6:36 AMupdated: 07/10/2019 8:34 AM

43 comments

  • Tallha I.
    11/30/2019 04:02

    Nice

  • Ashok M.
    11/29/2019 08:31

    Jemini

  • Bhanu M.
    11/28/2019 18:15

    Super

  • Daw K.
    11/27/2019 16:54

    E

  • Osi S.
    11/27/2019 02:39

    👉👍👍

  • Shubham S.
    11/26/2019 17:04

    Fart smell can make dog's die 🤣😂🤣

  • Lourdes G.
    11/26/2019 07:08

    ❤❤❤❤❤

  • Ravi S.
    11/25/2019 12:04

    Wow wow

  • Asha S.
    11/25/2019 07:05

    A good information explained well.

  • Alphonso R.
    11/25/2019 00:16

    Wonderful God great handiwork . This is good information thanks

  • Uthein N.
    11/24/2019 13:14

    ဆူနူမငပြညာာယဒါစနငါစ့ညြခလု

  • Sajjadbutt S.
    11/24/2019 04:59

    Wow

  • Abdullah E.
    11/22/2019 09:41

    Very informative.

  • Karthikeya M.
    11/22/2019 03:40

    Very sensitive.

  • Abdul M.
    11/21/2019 17:13

    DYNAMIC PHENOMENA OF NATURE.

  • Ledzi P.
    11/20/2019 22:11

    Charles Baabong

  • Zawko L.
    11/20/2019 11:20

    HiG

  • Vantanee U.
    11/20/2019 07:57

    Thanks

  • Andy C.
    11/19/2019 21:40

    How do they measure a dog's sense of smell?

  • Aftb K.
    11/19/2019 04:09

    ماشاءالله

