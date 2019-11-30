back
How do dogs smell?
Their sense of smell could be 10,000 to 100,000 times more powerful than ours, allowing them to "see" things that are invisible to humans. Here is how dogs smell... 🐶
07/10/2019 6:36 AMupdated: 07/10/2019 8:34 AM
43 comments
Shubham S.11/26/2019 17:04
Fart smell can make dog's die 🤣😂🤣
Asha S.11/25/2019 07:05
A good information explained well.
Alphonso R.11/25/2019 00:16
Wonderful God great handiwork . This is good information thanks
Abdullah E.11/22/2019 09:41
Very informative.
Karthikeya M.11/22/2019 03:40
Very sensitive.
Abdul M.11/21/2019 17:13
DYNAMIC PHENOMENA OF NATURE.
Andy C.11/19/2019 21:40
How do they measure a dog's sense of smell?
