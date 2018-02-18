back
How do lizards regrow their tails ?
This is how lizards regrow their tails.
02/18/2018 9:31 AM
- 799.9k
- 1.4k
- 171
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
72 comments
Yasmin H.04/03/2018 14:25
I thought it was sushi 😂
Rigo L.04/02/2018 14:16
oh
Suzie B.04/01/2018 10:08
,show this to Tommy & Nelly
David K.03/29/2018 17:55
butikiiiii 😍😍😍😍😍🦎🦎🦎
Manny R.03/29/2018 15:59
What about 2 heads? I've seen so many lizards with 2.
Gabriel V.03/29/2018 01:33
I like to get that DNA. On my blood ..
Braxton C.03/28/2018 23:13
Hannah McMurray
Natalie D.02/27/2018 01:13
William Michael Ward
Danielle S.02/26/2018 20:21
teehee
Kristina S.02/26/2018 04:21
we’ll know we know why the lizard 🦎 in Mexico had no tail
Ryanne B.02/26/2018 04:15
fb was listening to us again....😒
Joni R.02/26/2018 03:15
So a lizard is capable of all this but all these doctors and scientists who are drowning in their filthy money "cant" find a way for the body to cure itself of cancer? 🤔a
Branden R.02/26/2018 03:05
Alexis Thomas
Hugot O.02/26/2018 00:49
Cell
Tarek M.02/23/2018 18:12
But can a tail regrow its lizard?
Elin B.02/23/2018 17:43
here’s a lizard lesson for ya! 😂 Remember we saw without a tail at Kwah Dao? 🙂
Dario M.02/23/2018 16:49
I hate lizards especially geckos
Erin S.02/23/2018 13:01
Wow Thanks Eric! I am forever grateful for this wealth of knowledge you have bestowed upon me. Maybe one day I can regrow my tail too!
Jake H.02/23/2018 12:36
dankness;) xx
Jason B.02/23/2018 10:15
Put there DNA with out reptiles skin DNA in people and could this regenerate human ligaments like supernatural powers any takers ?