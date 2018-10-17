back
How do snakes fly?
Flying snakes. There is such a thing... 😳
10/17/2018 5:11 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:46 AM
- 5.7m
- 22.7k
- 352
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
243 comments
Romualdo R.12/22/2018 21:40
Está bien
Lodin D.12/22/2018 15:42
Nazier
ام خ.12/22/2018 01:12
اللهم اكفينا شرهم ياااارب😱😱
Abdel G.12/21/2018 23:08
yeh i can flay 😂
ကို ရ.12/21/2018 13:10
ujjnj
احمد ع.12/21/2018 12:25
سبحان الله
Joao d.12/21/2018 01:26
You cant see this snake in Timor Leste. Rama hana sneak in TL name....
Zainab A.12/20/2018 22:09
سبحان الله1
Massinissa B.12/20/2018 19:09
Quand il fait pas beau tu restes chez toi
Massinissa B.12/20/2018 19:08
Mdr
Momoh U.12/20/2018 18:06
nos amis 😂😂😂 ttafeghen , ttefarfiren
Homayon K.12/20/2018 16:35
:
Mohammed S.12/19/2018 22:26
لوكايلك اكوحيه تطير هم أتصدق ابوليث
Mohammed S.12/19/2018 22:25
@
Kago G.12/19/2018 21:05
Flying? More like dropping
Amer A.12/19/2018 18:32
Snakes can never fly,we fly upwards not downwards,😂😂😂
هوازن س.12/19/2018 18:03
مثل القردة تقفز .
Aalaa O.12/19/2018 16:03
😦😦�asha
Ramadan T.12/19/2018 15:15
جيد
នាយ ធ.12/19/2018 04:09
បងស្លូតមែនបេីរខ្ងំុងាប់ទាងពី