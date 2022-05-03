back

How Russian media is covering the war in Ukraine

Journalists around the world are covering the war in Ukraine. But what are Russian media outlets saying about it? Well, for starters, they’re not calling it a “war.”

03/05/2022 3:43 PM
3 comments

  • Una O.
    7 minutes

    Putin is a jealous man. When he sees an independent country thriving he wants to destroy it. He still thinks Ukraine is his. Old outdated idea just like his regime.

  • Michael A.
    8 minutes

    So basically like Operation Jade Helm, feel free to Google that, 2015 in which the US Army was said to do training off base and into civilian neighborhoods in Texas, where multiple higher ups within this Operation or Training exercise, as they put it threaten to shoot Texans

  • Wacky F.
    14 minutes

    DONT BE SOO INNOCENT... US MEDIA IS DOING THAT ALSO EVEN ITS NOT STATE OWNED.... BUT NOBODY CARES... 😂😂😂

