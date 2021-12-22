back
How Texas is transforming from a gas guzzler to a green jobs state
The biggest oil and gas producer in the United States is also a growing leader in clean energy. Here’s how local climate action is driving the green economy and creating new jobs in Texas… Learn more at: https://www.c40.org/about-c40/ This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
