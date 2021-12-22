back

How Texas is transforming from a gas guzzler to a green jobs state

The biggest oil and gas producer in the United States is also a growing leader in clean energy. Here’s how local climate action is driving the green economy and creating new jobs in Texas… Learn more at: https://www.c40.org/about-c40/ This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

12/22/2021 8:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 2:00

    How Texas is transforming from a gas guzzler to a green jobs state

  2. 2:11

    How to make a healthy shiitake mushroom burger with chef May Chow

  3. 2:36

    How to make a healthy plant-based pasta with chef Alejandra Schrader

  4. 4:31

    How to cook a healthy and sustainable stew with chef Ali Mandhry

  5. 2:33

    How to make a healthy and sustainable stir fry with a Middle Eastern twist with chef Manal Alalem

  6. 4:53

    A toxic tour of pollution on Chicago's southeast side

0 comments

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

    switch-check
    switch-x
    By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.