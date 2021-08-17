back
How the Taliban came to power
They were students of theology in the 1980s who grew to be part of a dangerous radical Islamist movement. Here's how the Taliban came to power ...
08/16/2021 8:53 PMupdated: 08/17/2021 5:31 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
149 comments
Imtiaj H.7 hours
Every american should slap 3 times upon President Bush's face for this 20 years long opression and killings millions of innocent peoples in Afghanistan with their tax money counted at least 2.216 trillion dollar.
Benytoresa day
Be care full this teroris.
Khairul A.a day
Their country right? So let them do what them can do.
Ahmad Z.a day
The time will prove that talibans have got the only solution to the mankind
U. R.2 days
A biggest slap to so called super powers & a biggest lesson to history
Khalaii M.2 days
Hey dear western hypocrites, first of all you people need to know who was the founder of Taliban? Who manipulated Afghani students who belonged to religious institutions? Who misused Afghani citizens in order to accomplish their nefarious and evil financial goals for the promotion of capitalism and containment of communism? The only answer is USA and its wicked European allies.That was the war between Soviet and Afghanistan but later on the world's most powerful devil 'America' and its wicked European allies interfered in the matter in a bid to entrench capitalism and defeat Soviet in its communist ideology. The USA and its bloody western allies have been involved since several decades in the destruction of numerous countries and drained their natural resources for fueling their economies who once used to be enriched but now they are among the list of ' poverty-stricken countries' such as libya, Iraq, algeria and so on. The western practice of colonialism has infected militarily weak countries with its malign virus and yet they blame Islam for their criminal mindset. Shame on you America and its allies, despite of being strong, your weak opponents always left you defeated whether its Vietnam or Afghanistan, you always faced and will always face disappointment! May God destroy you all so that world could see some peace, tranquility and economic betterment. If you people talk about and blame Muslims for terrorism, you need to introspect yourselves. Who dropped the first atomic weapon on Hiroshima and Nagasaki? Who started aggressive drive of colonialism in different regions of the world under which inhabitants faced severe and cruel cultural extinctions? The answer is ' West'.
Taabi R.2 days
The point to think about is whether the Taliban or any other Afghan people want the system in their country. What is the problem with other countries? Every country has made a law of its choice. Christianity and Buddhism and others, no one is a Taliban or any other Muslim country has not gone to fight them so that you do not do so then what right do they have to liberate other people's country and force them to follow their own law and label that it is a terrorist organization. They are not bothered by the Taliban. The real problem is with Islamic law and Sharia.
Taabi R.2 days
سوچنے کی بات یہ ہے کہ طالبان ہو یا کوئی اور افعانی لوگ اپنے ملک میں جو نظام چاہتے ہیں دوسرے ملکوں کو کیا تکلیف ہے ہر ملک نے اپنے پسند کا قانون بنایا ہوا ہے جیسے ہندوستان میں ہندوؤں کا عقیدہ وقانون ہے اسرائیل میں اپنا قانون ہے کوئی عیسائی مذہب پر قائم ہے اور کوئی بدھ مت ہے طالبان ہو یا کوئی اور مسلمان ملک ان سے کوئی لڑنے نہیں گیا کہ تم ایسا نہیں کرو تو پھر ان کو کیا حق پہنچتا کہ یہ لوگ دوسروں کے ملک پر چھڑائی کریں اور انہیں زبردستی اپنے قانون کے تابع کریں اور لیبل لگا دیا کہ یہ دہشت گرد تنظیم ہے ان کو تکلیف طالبان سے نہیں اصل تکلیف اسلامی قانون اور شریعت سے ہے
Ariel M.2 days
Long live Taliban
Qari M.2 days
🕋 القاسم آن لائن قرآن اکیڈمی 🕋 *(خیرکم من تعلم القرآن وعلمہ)* ترجمہ:تم میں سےبہتروہ ھے جو قرآن سیکھے اورسکھائے_____ السلام علیکم ورحمتہ اللہ وبرکاتہ_____ امید ھے آپ خیریت سے ھوں گے قرآن مجید کی تعلیم ھر گھر میں چھوٹے بڑے کی اہم ضرورت ھے وہ تمام احباب جو اپنی کسی مصروفیت کی وجہ سے ابھی تک قرآن کریم کی تعلیم حاصل نہیں کر سکے____ یا جنہیں قرآن پاک حفظ کرنے کے بعد بھول گیا ہے____ یا صحیح تلفظ کے ساتھ پڑھنا چاہتے ہیں____ یا اپنے بچوں کو قرآن پاک کی تعلیم دلوانا چاہتے ہیں____ ایسے تمام افراد کے لئے سنہری موقعہ____ خواہ وہ دنیا کے کسی بھی ملک میں رہائش پذیر ہوں اب گھر بیٹھے آن لائن بذریعہ واٹس ایپ Whatsapp زوم Zoom سکاٸپ Skyp ایمو Imo پر ہم سے قرآن پاک کی تعلیم حاصل کریں اور اپنی دنیاء و آخرت کو سنواریں۔ _*کیا آپ اُن لوگوں میں شامل ہوناچاہتے ہیں جن کو پیارے نبیﷺ نے بہترین لوگ کہا*_ _*تو آیے قرآن کا دامن تھامیے اور ان لوگوں میں شامل ہو جاٸیے*_ *اپنے گھر بیٹھے ھی تعلیم حاصل کریں* ❶بچوں کیلۓ ابتداٸی قاعدہ تجوید کے ساتھ ❷ناظرہ قرآن تجوید کے ساتھ ❸حفظِ قرآن تجوید کے ساتھ ❹تلفظ کی درستگی تجوید کے ساتھ ❺عمر کی کوئی قید نہیں ❻ہفتہ کے اندر 5 دن کلاسسز ❼کلاس کا دورانیہ 30 منٹ ❽ہر ماہ ایڈوانس فیس کے ساتھ ❾نماز . نماز جنازہ اور روز مرہ کی دعاٸیں *برائے رابطہ: قاری محمد قاسم* *+92 (0) 3012263851*
Waqas Y.2 days
There is no power on earth that can undo Pakistan and Afghanistan
Stevo R.2 days
USA president need back off they not own country.
Tyrell I.2 days
this what you was talking bout?
Jan E.2 days
They came to power because that's what the population wants!
Gin P.2 days
let us wait give them time....and let us see.. how THE TALIBAN going to manage a torn out country with no outside support.. but think twice... in this coming day... all the Islamic World around AFGHAN will support them....and will help them....Iraq,Iran. .Pakistan.. And SAUDI ARABIA..because they are Islam....and Islam love Islam...
Edward L.2 days
These stupid ignorant ppl need to b w themselves no girls or women. They're look dumb as a rock
Muhammad F.2 days
Radical is your media
Ravi P.2 days
Why we worry about them,all Muslims support talibans,they even not realize they terrorists, let them die
Javed K.2 days
please don't share that sideway taken photo of a person and regarding him as Mullah Omar. He's not Mullah Omar
Bethelem P.2 days
Sucios