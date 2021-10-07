back

How to be a climate action hero with Arnold Schwarzenegger

In three simple steps, Arnold Schwarzenegger shows how you can be part of the climate solution.

07/10/2021 4:58 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 0:58

    How to be a climate action hero with Arnold Schwarzenegger

  2. 5:50

    The life of Spike Lee

  3. 3:21

    He quit his job in oil to sell solar panels

  4. 4:41

    Bill Cosby accusers share their experience

  5. 1:46

    This was New York during a flash flood

  6. 4:53

    The Gen Z activist hustling for the environment

4 comments

  • Israel A.
    17 minutes

    Time triveler

  • Dhruva J.
    21 minutes

    💀Sustainability brings peace💀

  • Elliot S.
    43 minutes

    https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/carbon-emissions-richest-1-percent-more-double-emissions-poorest-half-humanity Personal choices are good but won't change much so long as we continue to live under an oligarchy

  • Monika D.
    an hour

    🇨🇿