How to be a climate action hero with Arnold Schwarzenegger

Time triveler
💀Sustainability brings peace💀
https://www.oxfam.org/en/press-releases/carbon-emissions-richest-1-percent-more-double-emissions-poorest-half-humanity
Personal choices are good but won't change much so long as we continue to live under an oligarchy
🇨🇿
4 comments
Israel A.17 minutes
Dhruva J.21 minutes
Elliot S.43 minutes
Monika D.an hour
🇨🇿