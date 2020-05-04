How to make your own dish soap
DIY: How to make your own dish soap. It's eco-friendly, better for your health and cost-effective!
dish soap your own How to make The dish soaps you can buy at stores Maël are packaged in plastic and can contain additives that may be irritants or carcinogenic. We're going to learn how to replace it with a safe, zero-waste homemade dish soap. Marseille soap SAVON Grate 50 g. 80 cl water Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the Marseille soap. Turn off the heat and stir well until the pieces of soap are fully dissolved. Remove from stove. Add: 1 tablespoon black soap écologique Savon noir 1tablespoon baking soda soda crystals Stir. Let cool. Once the mixture has thickened, transfer it to an old bottle. Your dish soap is ready to use. This zero-waste can be used just like traditional dish soap. Squeeze some onto a sponge, then use it to wash your dishes. Optional: Citron add 2 drops of organic lemon essential oil for an antiseptic effect. Essential oils must be used with caution and are not recommended for children, those with epilepsy or pregnant or nursing women. The only difference between this dish soap and a traditional one is that it foams less. But that doesn't mean it cleans any less well, since the foam isn't what does the cleaning. And you can also save lots of water when it comes to rinsing. In France, one-third of all household waste is packaging. Several brands of dish soap also contain potential allergens. When you make this soap yourself, there are 3 benefits. First, it's eco-friendly, since far less packaging is produced and thrown away. Second, it's better for your health since only safe, natural products are used. And third, it's cost-effective. You'll spend only about 55 cents for 1 liter of soap. .nature
33 comments
Lorraine H.04/05/2020 02:51
Leaves scum. Same as soap in the shower. I am a convert to bath wash, no scum left behind in the shower any more.
Nancy M.04/04/2020 12:49
What is Marseilles and black soap? Why are you using plastic throw away sponge?
Chris C.04/04/2020 11:40
And who’s got all that stuff in a cupboard?
Mehdi C.04/04/2020 10:01
Just buy glycerine
Aarti B.02/11/2020 13:49
Nice method
Tek N.05/29/2019 05:10
O
Elena D.05/27/2019 18:40
То делфинарио със Марко Сеферлис
Lisbeth F.05/27/2019 18:32
Para entender. Coloquen la traduccion al Espanol.
Mudasir A.05/24/2019 19:29
Waste of time
أبو ع.05/22/2019 01:10
مرحبا بكم في موقع المركز الإعلامي
Pru A.05/21/2019 04:22
Soap is just basically a fat, water, and lye... everything else (scent, color, texture) is frou-frou add on stuff, why buy 3 different soaps to mash them together when you could just buy the two main ingredients in bulk, recycle that packaging, and have enough raw materials to last you a good long time? Probably save money too... you wouldn't need to buy the other soaps to make the one.
ਜੰਗ ਸ.05/20/2019 08:19
Nice 👍
Helen R.05/19/2019 22:46
Good idea
Jeo05/17/2019 12:28
Make a business with it
David C.05/17/2019 04:55
What the hell is Marseille soap?
Hela D.05/16/2019 15:03
Mt3 chèvre ahsin bitbi3a
Violeta B.05/16/2019 04:55
No entendo nada por que esta en ingles
Setiawan A.05/15/2019 06:02
You can wash your dish with ashes (from plants) + vegetable oil + drops of citrus.
Azard A.05/14/2019 08:20
Send me details of raw material.
ابو ع.05/13/2019 08:15
شكرا لك