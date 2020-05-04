How to make your own dish soap

dish soap your own How to make The dish soaps you can buy at stores Maël are packaged in plastic and can contain additives that may be irritants or carcinogenic. We're going to learn how to replace it with a safe, zero-waste homemade dish soap. Marseille soap SAVON Grate 50 g. 80 cl water Bring the water to a boil in a saucepan. Add the Marseille soap. Turn off the heat and stir well until the pieces of soap are fully dissolved. Remove from stove. Add: 1 tablespoon black soap écologique Savon noir 1tablespoon baking soda soda crystals Stir. Let cool. Once the mixture has thickened, transfer it to an old bottle. Your dish soap is ready to use. This zero-waste can be used just like traditional dish soap. Squeeze some onto a sponge, then use it to wash your dishes. Optional: Citron add 2 drops of organic lemon essential oil for an antiseptic effect. Essential oils must be used with caution and are not recommended for children, those with epilepsy or pregnant or nursing women. The only difference between this dish soap and a traditional one is that it foams less. But that doesn't mean it cleans any less well, since the foam isn't what does the cleaning. And you can also save lots of water when it comes to rinsing. In France, one-third of all household waste is packaging. Several brands of dish soap also contain potential allergens. When you make this soap yourself, there are 3 benefits. First, it's eco-friendly, since far less packaging is produced and thrown away. Second, it's better for your health since only safe, natural products are used. And third, it's cost-effective. You'll spend only about 55 cents for 1 liter of soap. .nature