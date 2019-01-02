back
How to train herding dogs
No dog is born a herding dog, it becomes one. Here is how.
01/02/2019 2:33 PM
- 3.5m
- 28.5k
- 678
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
322 comments
Russell D.11/28/2019 19:27
like diésel dog
Verena L.11/22/2019 16:34
falls ma doch mal in die Mongolei fahren sollten.. 😏
Б. Б.10/12/2019 10:35
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7mkP4xx_er8
Lhamo K.10/11/2019 19:54
Reminds me of my loyal buddy dorjee.
Joel G.09/15/2019 05:51
, a fluffy roti x
Khandaa H.09/12/2019 14:25
iim ih guide avjiij malchin nohoi boldiin bnshde teheer manai mishka tuveeh ni argaguin bnshde 😂 surgalt l orjiij iim bolhiin bn haha
Amgalan D.09/09/2019 17:00
We call this dog- Bankhar that is very strong and smart. Tons of great things have been done in our history and culture!
Michele R.09/07/2019 17:03
non quella pigra difettata
Anna A.09/07/2019 06:30
Typical film made by people who don't understand herding dogs vs livestock guardian dogs. He isn't a herding dog. He is a Bankar, a Mongolian livestock guardian dog and the land race from which the Tibetan Mastiff was developed. They have no herding instinct at all. Like all LGDs they are raised with the herd and protect them. They don't guide or control their movements. Also, both herding dogs and livestock guardian dogs are absolutely born. You can't teach instincts.
Demberel S.09/06/2019 10:36
This is mongolia and mongolian dog
Manu M.09/05/2019 17:05
Monhol Bankhar
Сэлэнгэ Б.09/05/2019 13:13
High country
Aiston S.09/04/2019 17:26
Y train dog? Y nobody say this is animal cruelty?
Bayarsaikhan B.09/04/2019 04:54
train Barsaa to herd your cars lol
Analia F.09/01/2019 12:14
Intellectual culture of Mongolians ♥️🇲🇳🇲🇳🇲🇳♥️. Manaihaan ene ailiin bankhariig ene gadaad huuhen gerluugee avaad yavsan gj bn! Odoo joohon haramch boltsgooyoo teghuu sayhan bas neg gadaad huuhen Mongoloor ayalahdaa 2 Mongol moritoi ayalal hiilee ntr geed jargaad yavaad bh um! Manaihan ene gadaad juulchidiig ern tultal n segsreed bucaasan n ern zugeer shuu, Mongol hun Mongol hundee l hairtai bhad hangalttai, tegehgui bol baahan yaduu juulchin gegdeh shar tolgoitonguidaar Eh oron uul us mini goo uzesgelengee uneguiduulj delgeed bgaa shuu!
Dilara H.09/01/2019 11:03
so interesting!
Bayanmonkh C.09/01/2019 03:32
My beautiful Mongolia
Алтан Д.08/31/2019 06:17
Omg so cute
Ч. Р.08/30/2019 16:02
дахиад нэг монгол видео <3 Би ийм хөөрхөн асар басартай бсн хха
Баатар У.08/30/2019 07:13
мммм сайхан юм бгаан