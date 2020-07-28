back
How Uighur forced labor is feeding the clothing industry
Gap, Nike, Abercrombie & Fitch... Major clothing brands are under fire for using cotton produced by Uighurs in forced labor camps in China.
07/28/2020 5:28 PMupdated: 07/28/2020 5:31 PM
4 comments
Vojín D.22 minutes
Nothing new - in 2015 there was premiere of doc. movie True Cost - kinda mindblowing. Fashion Corps. dont care how they made it. They care only about better profits every year 😉 Its same for INVISIBLE Workers in France and Spain for fruit and vegetable 🤓
Mehedi H.41 minutes
And the media are silent over the killing Palestinians by Israeli secret police.
Nour S.an hour
Hi iam from syria. We left our house becuse of war. We live family in a camp near turkish border We need help to get basic needs Help us İf you want to Help my family please inbox me via messanger
Mounir T.an hour
thank you john oliver for highlighting this story and raising awareness about the mistreatment of minorities in china