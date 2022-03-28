back

How Ukrainian-American immigrants are fighting against Russia

When the Russian invasion began, these Ukrainians in New York City found a way to help their families back home ... Shipping everything from military supplies to baby formula. Donation for Ukraine Page

03/28/2022 4:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:00

    How Ukrainian-American immigrants are fighting against Russia

  2. 5:57

    What is a Russian oligarch?

  3. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  4. 4:02

    The guerilla gardeners of San Francisco

  5. 4:26

    Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need

  6. 3:18

    Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war

2 comments

  • James J.
    an hour

    Ukraine is a corrupt government and the president is also a tyrant

  • Shahzad N.
    an hour

    And what about those refugees who's countries are invaded by US 🤔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.