back
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
Sunken cities, deserted areas, fish taking over whole countries ... This is what the Earth could look like if all the ice melted. 😱
10/20/2018 2:23 PMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:17 AM
62 comments
Adit T.11/02/2018 17:19
That why shall never leave my country..
McCloud D.10/31/2018 22:54
Earth has gone through hundreds of these planetary, glacial melting phases in it's four-billion plus year history. Many of these meltdowns happened long before humanity crawled out from the primordial, swamp muck. It's a cyclical phenomenon based on the distance we are from our star...the sun. We have very little to do with these cyclical solar phases, and it's ridiculous that some people are soooo gullible, they've been hoodwinked by greedy politicians into believing we can control it by being green. Contolling pollution in all forms makes US MORE COMFORTABLE...and I'm for that 100%, but it's not going change or even perceptibly alter the heating/melting phase that's now well underway.
Muhammad T.10/31/2018 20:44
Oh please. No such rising sea level threat has yet emerged. In Pakistan, the coast line in Karachi has retreated by at least 2-3 km from its original point. The island of Tuvalu in Oceania is still there and so is Bangkok. So please, stop with this drama
Kamal T.10/31/2018 17:04
Only God's men will save it
Jarus X.10/31/2018 15:15
Now itx truns for Nepal ✌
Sang L.10/31/2018 12:51
I don’t care I have heaven
EJ S.10/31/2018 10:16
What all we can do is keep pumping the atmosphere with deadly gases and the government of every country doesn't give AF.
Sii D.10/31/2018 08:13
Song????
ፈሪ ው.10/31/2018 07:27
we still safe on the highlands of ethiopia ..thank you
Mizanur R.10/31/2018 05:53
Egoistic - greedy ignorant people around the world deserve it
John C.10/31/2018 04:38
Lol they forget philippines. Come here in philippines , no ones destroy this country..
Rajendra K.10/31/2018 04:16
लाजा
Obed E.10/31/2018 03:40
Now wondering what roll will vladimir puttin will have .
Mohammad A.10/30/2018 04:24
Horrifying
Jeff G.10/30/2018 04:05
Yay Philippines is safe. 😊😂😂😂
Ishaque N.10/30/2018 03:29
still no one wants to care about it
Jerico10/30/2018 03:22
aym skerd:<
Mike P.10/30/2018 00:02
I’m good with it
Convenient T.10/29/2018 16:54
nice...
Uzair K.10/29/2018 13:13
If your country is about to sink, you're welcome to Afghanistan, the elevation is quite high here so you're safe! 😄😄