Humans are not the only ones capable of empathy

A little prairie vole comforting a member of its family, rats saving a fellow rat instead of chasing after a treat... Yes, animals do feel empathy.

04/14/2019 8:36 AM

Earth

4 comments

  • Lorraine R.
    08/12/2021 08:55

    I have held the vieu, for the longest time that many animals share more than a need for food or survival, but other emotions like fondness, empathy etc. But certain humans preferred to think of animals as mindless food-needy creatures and that we must not 'project' our feelings on them. What rubbish!

  • Tara F.
    08/11/2021 19:21

    💞

  • Gopal B.
    08/11/2021 16:06

    Lovely

  • Virginia L.
    08/11/2021 12:31

    Non-scientists animal lovers have known this forever, just sayin....

