Humans are not the only ones capable of empathy
A little prairie vole comforting a member of its family, rats saving a fellow rat instead of chasing after a treat... Yes, animals do feel empathy.
04/14/2019 8:36 AM
4 comments
Lorraine R.08/12/2021 08:55
I have held the vieu, for the longest time that many animals share more than a need for food or survival, but other emotions like fondness, empathy etc. But certain humans preferred to think of animals as mindless food-needy creatures and that we must not 'project' our feelings on them. What rubbish!
Tara F.08/11/2021 19:21
💞
Gopal B.08/11/2021 16:06
Lovely
Virginia L.08/11/2021 12:31
Non-scientists animal lovers have known this forever, just sayin....