Hunter Sent His Dogs After a Deer...

This hunter sent his hounds to trap a deer. Instead, they fell off a steep cliff.
Janna M.12/11/2018 06:48
Wolves and dogs are a key balance to ecology. This is a shame.
JackBoah J.12/02/2018 14:28
Cody Martin
Rod C.12/02/2018 10:59
That's brutal.
Francisco M.12/02/2018 02:49
Dam gravity making the dogs fall! We should get gravity banned! Im heated 🔥
Wassi W.12/02/2018 00:28
Wtf he didnt push them off they fell it was an accident u ppl need to chill or dont u have nothing to do
Foe D.12/01/2018 22:42
💀💀💀
Gigi S.12/01/2018 06:54
This is unreal. And we are watching it. Totally unacceptable!!! Omg
Ole P.12/01/2018 04:23
Estupido imbecil no tiene madres
Mary R.12/01/2018 04:13
You want to hunt? Fine. But if you can’t take care of your hunting companions, then you shouldn’t have them. Get the kill on your own. That kill really wasn’t worth the injury or possible death of close to a dozen of your dogs.
Lisa M.12/01/2018 03:40
Scumbags! Now this is wrong! Wtf is wrong with ppl?
Austin N.12/01/2018 03:38
As a licensed hunter, I wouldn’t put my dogs in that kind of danger. That’s why I hunt without dogs.
Ryleigh L.12/01/2018 02:30
😢 this made my heart sad
Lynn G.12/01/2018 02:26
Low life .......
Sid A.11/30/2018 12:54
Deer 7 - 1 Dogs
Sandra L.11/30/2018 11:30
Mucho imbecil
Julio C.11/30/2018 05:58
😡😡😡😡😡😡
Michael B.11/30/2018 03:24
Wtf is wrong with people.
Mel R.11/30/2018 02:43
Omg that crazy
TJ W.11/29/2018 23:27
To all you dumbasses calling for the hunter to be thrown off....you do realize man has been hunting with dogs since he started hunting, hunting with hounds 99% of the time never happens like this, this deer knew the cliff was there and used it to its advantage....you can actually see the dogs land, get up and start running around....also I guarantee that if the hounds man was able to get to them he would’ve, those hounds men (believe it or not) love their hounds with all their heart and would NEVER want a run to go like this at all
Andrew C.11/29/2018 20:10
Dude needs to die