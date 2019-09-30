back
Hurricane Lorenzo is heading towards Europe
Lorenzo could be the most powerful hurricane ever seen in the North Atlantic.
09/30/2019 5:11 PMupdated: 09/30/2019 5:13 PM
- 23.4k
- 269
- 21
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
14 comments
Maria C.10/04/2019 06:40
Quick call Greta, I’m sure she can stop it!
Shirley B.10/03/2019 08:26
Due to hit Britain today!
John R.10/02/2019 23:11
Not more climate change bull crap 💩. You people can’t predict one thing right. When are you going to give up on fake climate change
Rick C.10/02/2019 02:42
Maybe we should ask the prez to send it to the Sahara Desert
Brendon G.10/02/2019 00:19
It's just a normal hurricane. The preaching climate change is getting very old very fast.
Michael B.10/01/2019 17:10
UUUUUUUM?
Maria R.09/30/2019 23:12
https://open.spotify.com/artist/71ysDRbauxSBGwu84Ac6pu thnax
Adriana G.09/30/2019 22:56
, geralmente eles tem nome d emulher
Robert B.09/30/2019 22:08
"the most powerful hurricane ever seen in the North Atlantic." How can you tell?
Annelies D.09/30/2019 21:50
😱😱😱
John G.09/30/2019 19:33
*could* you say
Marletta G.09/30/2019 18:00
Wow!
Garret G.09/30/2019 17:46
It’s been downgraded to a cat 2
Laura R.09/30/2019 17:42
I had no idea. That's terrible. :/