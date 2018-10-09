back
If I were a cat...
Not all cats are loved and pampered. 🐱 Here is how they are treated around the world.
10/09/2018 5:25 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 10:16 AM
- 1.2m
- 10.6k
- 543
And even more
Nepal's Gadhimai festival has begun despite fierce objections
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
In Lebanon, animals are also victims of the crisis
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Polar-bear spray-painted with strange graffiti in Russia
297 comments
Allegra W.07/03/2019 01:11
cat island in japan is one of my stops!
Rey B.05/31/2019 00:56
Scam
Rey B.05/31/2019 00:56
Svam
Rey B.05/31/2019 00:56
Scam
Kiean J.05/06/2019 05:20
The cat's we're looking to cull are not stray, they're feral. They have a shocking toll on wildlife here, directly threatening hundreds of species, and are becoming large enough to take on a medium sized dog.
Lynx Z.04/19/2019 07:17
Eliminating many of the stay cats I'm okay with. I like cats but they are a destructive force.
Angelo C.03/16/2019 08:05
they are YAKUPAWS
Muhammad N.02/12/2019 05:52
those who slaughtered and eat cat.. they are heartless and have no brain..STUPID
Claire S.02/10/2019 10:27
Places in Japan to visit ?
Guevara J.02/05/2019 11:55
ma anda ta ali 😀
Susan M.02/01/2019 12:26
I wish we could fund a world wide sterilisation project - I’m not entirely convinced about China I’m afraid
Hanz A.01/28/2019 14:12
well, I know people might think it's wrong but I actually agree with what they are doing to cats...
Jerico F.01/22/2019 03:47
Sophia Gomez
Mhel J.01/10/2019 18:36
Be oh dami 🙀
Kim C.01/08/2019 14:24
u_u
Vincent D.01/07/2019 23:07
Time to get back to where I belong <3
Billie S.01/07/2019 14:42
Don't share with grandkids yet. Too young
Natthida K.01/04/2019 16:36
555
Paula B.01/04/2019 02:20
Disease and cat poop no thanks
Jessie M.01/02/2019 20:45
Why do they eat CATS and DOGS in other PLACES ? MAKES YA SICK !!