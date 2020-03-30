If there were only 100 animals on Earth...
Here is what the Earth would look like if there were only 100 animals living on it.
For this video, we based ourselves on a scientific study published in the journal PNAS in 2018. The study estimates the total biomass on Earth, meaning the mass of life on Earth, as well as the distribution of this mass according to different groups of species (plants, animals, fungi…). The masses of the different groups were estimated from their carbon mass. Source 1 Source 2
We first focused on animals. We calculated the percentage of each group based on their total mass. For greater readability, these percentages were rounded to the nearest unit (except when the data justified a precise value). We also decided to present these percentage as the number of individuals (out of a total of 100 animals of equal mass).
Finally, we calculated the distribution of total biomass by adding non-animal groups such as plants or bacteria.
110 comments
Sosa B.03/30/2020 16:12
Stupid af
Brett F.03/29/2020 01:08
This is AMAZING!!! <3
Mark M.03/27/2020 05:14
How does this pointless shit get on my feed?
Matt N.03/26/2020 14:04
It would be so quiet
Jerry S.03/25/2020 02:21
Bring it
Scott P.03/22/2020 11:13
Interesting
Daniel B.03/22/2020 10:55
Stupid
Janice C.03/21/2020 20:09
Very interesting & well done.
Walt L.03/21/2020 18:13
I think they mean species, not individual animals.
Robin R.03/20/2020 22:22
This world would be better with just animals in it.
Daniel H.03/20/2020 20:45
Interesting numbers... Is there a point ?
Verne I.03/19/2020 21:37
100 individuals or 100 species?
Kel S.03/19/2020 18:08
Can we trade the nematodes for wolves?
Maru A.03/19/2020 05:15
Dana, te felicito. Cuídate!
Claire S.03/18/2020 15:07
Intetesting.
Michael J.03/17/2020 03:07
And the meek will inherit the earth. That word in Hebrew refers to lowly crawling things
Rayne G.03/14/2020 14:10
Through the actions of the two humans-the rest would die.
Ellen J.03/14/2020 08:10
Correction: If there would be two humans, there would not, through their actions, be four farm animals. If there were two humans, through their actions there would be NO animals on earth.
Gloria B.03/13/2020 20:19
A little break...
Charlie E.03/13/2020 14:11
Octopodes*