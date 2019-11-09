back
In Romania, illegal logging kills more than just trees
Forest rangers being murdered because they are trying to protect trees. Amazonia is not the only place where this happens… It happens in Europe too.
11/09/2019 11:00 AM
49 comments
Ian R.12/02/2019 01:44
When it will stop The earth is changing Soon or later illegal loggers will realize it's the punishment or consequences It must be warned and stop immediately I'm tired of warning and telling it because we cannot live longer Where's the beauty of nature you should appreciate
Alin B.11/23/2019 21:42
Thanks Austria for sponsoring the bad boys and chopping our woods.
Graham E.11/18/2019 11:37
COME TO BULGARIA
Rhianna H.11/17/2019 15:38
Should start growing hemp for paper wood, knock them out of market
Alicia T.11/15/2019 22:51
Acá en Argentina, está pasando lo mismo. Estoy defendiendo una parte de la Reserva Hídrica Recreativa Municipal Los Quebrachitos. Vivo en la Reserva junto a mis dos hijas menores de edad, no dejo desmontar, hago denuncias y estoy siendo amenazada de muerte, si no salgo de mí casa. Pido ayuda. Si alguien conoce a un organismo que pueda ayudarme por favor!!
Daniel B.11/13/2019 20:59
It s a big problem in Romania with deforestation. We are losing 3 football fields every hour. The wood is exported illegally in Austria. The main culprit is an austrian logging company called Holzschwein hoffer industry. They have the support of Romanian politicians. And there are Romanian companies that are logging illegally belonging to Romanian politicians or to their close relatives. Many heavy floods, and land slides occured in the last 10 years in Romania because of the savage deforestation. The nature is taking its revenge on the common people, not on the gready bastards that are getting rich and fat. And the rangers are attacked more and more these days. There are hundreds of them getting beaten by those "animals" that are cutting down our forests. 6 rangers were killed in the last 3 years. I wonder if the children of the poachers and politicians can breathe carbon dioxide? It seems they don't like oxigen anymore.
Limke V.11/13/2019 00:12
the love of money is the root of ALL evil, says the bible.
Elena M.11/12/2019 16:03
Corruption kills 😥
Laura D.11/12/2019 00:34
Truly sad
Jeanine S.11/11/2019 18:18
Sad
Giovanni L.11/10/2019 20:28
guarda da dove arriva il pellet economico
Andrea B.11/10/2019 18:59
They should ask WHO IS BUYING that illegally choped wood.
Nandlal T.11/10/2019 16:43
Jesus must be counting all that elligal deforestation crimes
David W.11/10/2019 15:04
THE TIME HAS COME FOR ALL NATIONS TO COMBINE FORCES TO AGGRESSIVELY FIGHT THE WAR TO SAVE THE PLANETS FORESTS USING MILITARY FORCES TO STOP ALL DEFORESTATION ON THE PLANET . AND ENFORCE THAT WITH DEADLY FORCE IF NEED BE .THE IMPORTANCE OF THIS CANNOT BE STRESSED ENOUGH . TO KEEP IT SHORT AND TO THE POINT. AND I CAN GO INTO DETAIL . GOT AN HOUR
Janina K.11/10/2019 13:55
shared
Zaf H.11/10/2019 11:54
1st why did the EU, accept Romanians in, 2nd we all know in the UK, they are the biggest criminials, of theft by robbery, ie stealing a handbag, lazy, smelly, benefit cheats, EU GOT IT totally wrong. Why u think Brexit, only way to get rid of these scum, London has become a nightmare cos of these Romanians.
Ioana M.11/10/2019 10:06
Romania the home of corruption!!!💔
Ruth D.11/10/2019 05:12
Behind all of these tradegy, forest rangers are being killed. Because of the people inlined with illegal loging/mining business,other politician's are involved. It happens here in our country Philippines. So sorry for their families who are left behind.😢
Carlo G.11/09/2019 22:37
Arm the rangers and just shoot the timber poachers....they would help fertilize the forest....if you know what i mean!
Louise R.11/09/2019 22:13
It happens all over the world!