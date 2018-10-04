back

India: the Bishnoi want concrete measures to protect the environment

They've been protecting nature for 5 centuries, to the point of risking their own lives. These guardians of the environment filmed by Envoyé spécial are the Bishnoi of Rajasthan.

10/04/2018 10:03 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:19 AM
19 comments

  • Mukesh V.
    10/30/2018 19:03

    🙏

  • Sumit D.
    10/28/2018 04:42

    Stop the plastic beg in India...

  • محمد ب.
    10/27/2018 19:54

    ناس ملاح

  • محمد ب.
    10/27/2018 19:54

  • Md N.
    10/27/2018 04:53

    I deeply value Bishnoi's spirit. Looking forward to see the movement for safeguarding environment spans out to rest of India.

  • Abdelhedi N.
    10/26/2018 17:24

    تم

  • Angel M.
    10/26/2018 01:20

    Mi parte favorita del vídeo fue cuando dijo: sanbarari abarara tumbararari sangarara Bonita reflexión

  • Morshedul I.
    10/23/2018 19:09

    gdyhd

  • Jitendra V.
    10/22/2018 09:42

    Salam Rajasthan Jay hind

  • Brahim Y.
    10/21/2018 21:38

    يبرد وجهك

  • মোঃ ব.
    10/21/2018 15:42

    nice

  • Rajiv N.
    10/05/2018 12:42

    #saluteto#bishnoito#prtotect#ENVIRONMENT

  • Andreia G.
    10/05/2018 10:42

    ❤️

  • June F.
    10/05/2018 01:02

    Victim implies a lack of culpability.

  • Julie A.
    10/04/2018 15:16

    that is something!

  • Magi E.
    10/04/2018 14:34

    Wisdom and truth..... Rear commodities these days!

  • DG P.
    10/04/2018 12:58

    Protect nature by not filling the earth with consuming and polluting humans. How about some condom distribution centers.

  • Chris S.
    10/04/2018 11:33

    You will protect and guard that which you love and believe in with your last breath. That's the essence of life

  • Søren M.
    10/04/2018 10:22

    gimme some more of that scientific and healthy religious practicioning