back
India: the Bishnoi want concrete measures to protect the environment
They've been protecting nature for 5 centuries, to the point of risking their own lives. These guardians of the environment filmed by Envoyé spécial are the Bishnoi of Rajasthan.
10/04/2018 10:03 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:19 AM
- 1.3m
- 4.2k
- 45
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
19 comments
Mukesh V.10/30/2018 19:03
🙏
Sumit D.10/28/2018 04:42
Stop the plastic beg in India...
محمد ب.10/27/2018 19:54
ناس ملاح
محمد ب.10/27/2018 19:54
ناس ملاح
Md N.10/27/2018 04:53
I deeply value Bishnoi's spirit. Looking forward to see the movement for safeguarding environment spans out to rest of India.
Abdelhedi N.10/26/2018 17:24
تم
Angel M.10/26/2018 01:20
Mi parte favorita del vídeo fue cuando dijo: sanbarari abarara tumbararari sangarara Bonita reflexión
Morshedul I.10/23/2018 19:09
gdyhd
Jitendra V.10/22/2018 09:42
Salam Rajasthan Jay hind
Brahim Y.10/21/2018 21:38
يبرد وجهك
মোঃ ব.10/21/2018 15:42
nice
Rajiv N.10/05/2018 12:42
#saluteto#bishnoito#prtotect#ENVIRONMENT
Andreia G.10/05/2018 10:42
❤️
June F.10/05/2018 01:02
Victim implies a lack of culpability.
Julie A.10/04/2018 15:16
that is something!
Magi E.10/04/2018 14:34
Wisdom and truth..... Rear commodities these days!
DG P.10/04/2018 12:58
Protect nature by not filling the earth with consuming and polluting humans. How about some condom distribution centers.
Chris S.10/04/2018 11:33
You will protect and guard that which you love and believe in with your last breath. That's the essence of life
Søren M.10/04/2018 10:22
gimme some more of that scientific and healthy religious practicioning