Indigenous educator on her family's residential school history
"Some students died by suicide, some died in fires or fleeing the schools, trying to escape abuse." Her grandparents were residential school survivors. Now, she is opening up about her family's history of trauma as Canada confronts its dark past.
06/05/2021 12:58 PM
Indigenous educator on her family's residential school history
Learn more about Canada's residential school system here: https://www.reuters.com/news/picture/inside-canadas-residential-school-system-idUSRTXCY64E