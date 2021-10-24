back
Indigenous TikToker exposes food inequality in Canada's Native communities
"Soda is $21, while water is $36." This TikToker is exposing the inequalities in access to food among Indigenous communities ...
10/24/2021 4:58 PM
- New
11 comments
Logan R.21 minutes
I don't know where he is, but the prices here are a fraction of that cost. It's a shame.
Brad J.30 minutes
Trust Brut for not tellimg the entire story
Mary-Lynne S.2 hours
It will be that way here next if they keep upping min wage and handing out "free" money
James J.2 hours
It's the same everywhere. Eating healthy will cost you a fortune
Marshall R.3 hours
It has nothing to do with indigenous people and everything to do with socialist economies. That's the deal we made with the Natives long ago. And we took their power to live free, and manipulated them generation after generation until they rely on the government that took everything from them. Currently these same mentalities are taking over now, and soon the prices you see in this video will be on every shelf in the entire country. It's the same story every time it's tried.
Mustapha Y.4 hours
Felipe S.4 hours
Well, they can always search for a cheaper brand...Heinz for example, is one of the most expensives catch-up brands...same for the other products shown in the video...
Benny Y.4 hours
Andrea W.4 hours
Shame someone else couldn’t open another store to bring down the prices. The government should be helping these people after all it was their country first.
Decky P.4 hours
I saw snow there, why not boil the snow and drink the water🤔
Usman C.4 hours
