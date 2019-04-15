back
Interview with Anne Quéméré, on her solo expedition
As part of the Arctic Solar project, French navigator Anne Quéméré tried to sail the Northwest Passage solo—in this little solar-powered boat. She tells Brut about this incredible experience.
04/15/2019 10:57 AM
6 comments
Robert M.04/18/2019 15:19
See this is why all the laws are on these cunts side there fucken stupid doing shit like this and that's why there is no women primers left they should not run countrys or provinces
Allan W.04/18/2019 10:20
Shes never alone... /:
Warner H.04/16/2019 13:04
Awesome!!
Ann H.04/15/2019 12:11
Impressive!
Brut nature04/15/2019 10:07
To follow the news of Anne Quéméré: https://www.facebook.com/anne.quemere
Brut nature04/15/2019 10:05
First screening of the film at the Festival « Les écrans de la mer », beginning on May 2 (screened out of competition): https://www.ecransdelamer.com/